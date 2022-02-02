Costa Rica Authorizes Vaccination – Against Parent’s Wishes
The Tico Times | January 30, 2022
The Costa Rica Ministry of Health in conjunction with the National Children’s Board (PANI) gave hospital officials the authorization to vaccinate all children in their care as long as there are no medical counter indications that would preclude it.
The issue arose after the parents of a child in a hospital in Heredia objected to their child being vaccinated after the child tested positive for Covid-19. Ultimately the child was vaccinated and discharged but only after a protest that became violent when a group organized online tried to remove the child from the hospital, resulting in the arrests of seven people.
In a statement from PANI they cited the the hosipital had the legal authority and the “fundamental right to health and life” of the child as paramount and part of the basis of the order.
While the first vaccination was administered it seems unlikely that the parents will follow up for any future Covid-19 vaccinations or that the Ministry of Health will intervene if the child is no longer under their care.
What is also unclear is if any other Costa Rica authorities will take any actions against the parents for failing to vaccinate their child in the future.
February 2, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, War Crimes | Costa Rica, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
Leave a Reply