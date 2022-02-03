Aletho News

Acceptance of and Commitment To Freedom – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 02/01/2022

Iain Davis of In-This-Together joins us once again, this time to discuss his latest article, “Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom.” In this conversation, James and Iain move from an examination of the feelings of hope and despair that have been instilled in the population by the would-be social engineers to a conversation about how we can use behavioural psychology to reassert our power and regain our sovereignty.

SHOW NOTES:

What Is All This Isolation Doing to Us?

Iain Davis Dissects the Pseudopandemic

Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom

WHO Technical Advisory Group principles

Conspiracy Theories by Cass Sunstein (pdf)

SPI-B: Current adherence to behavioural and social interventions in the UK, 22 March 2020

MINDSPACE: Influencing behaviour through public policy

Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures

A State of Fear by Laura Dodsworth

February 3, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video |

