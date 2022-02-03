Acceptance of and Commitment To Freedom – #SolutionsWatch
Corbett • 02/01/2022
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Iain Davis of In-This-Together joins us once again, this time to discuss his latest article, “Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom.” In this conversation, James and Iain move from an examination of the feelings of hope and despair that have been instilled in the population by the would-be social engineers to a conversation about how we can use behavioural psychology to reassert our power and regain our sovereignty.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
What Is All This Isolation Doing to Us?
Iain Davis Dissects the Pseudopandemic
Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
WHO Technical Advisory Group principles
Conspiracy Theories by Cass Sunstein (pdf)
SPI-B: Current adherence to behavioural and social interventions in the UK, 22 March 2020
MINDSPACE: Influencing behaviour through public policy
Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures
A State of Fear by Laura Dodsworth
February 3, 2022
Leave a Reply