Canada’s Justice Center on Constitutional Rights Represents Freedom Truckers

The nation’s Justice Center is a “legal organization and federally registered charity that defends citizens’ fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, through pro bono legal representation and through educating Canadians about the free society.”

Expressing support for anti-mandate protesters, Justice Center attorney Samuel Bachand said the organization is involved “to help defend political freedoms of these people of good will” — in Ottawa and other Canadian cities.

Over the weekend, the Center warned Ottawa authorities that intimidation and/or arrests of individuals involved in bringing food, fuel and/or other supplies are in flagrant breach of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Section 2(b) states:

“Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms:

(a) freedom of conscience and religion;

(b) freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication;

(c) freedom of peaceful assembly; and

(d) freedom of association.”

Article 7 assures that “(e)veryone has the right to life, liberty and security of person and the right not to be deprived thereof in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.”

Representing Freedom Convoy truckers, Justice Center attorney Nicholas Wansbutter stressed the following:

“People who bring food, water, gasoline or other supplies to peacefully protesting truckers are not breaking any law.”

“There is no basis for this police threat…”

“In a free and democratic society that is governed by the rule of law, citizens can freely associate with each other, including the giving and receiving of goods and gifts.”

“There is no law that would allow the Ottawa Police to arrest people for giving fuel or food to another Canadian.”

“The truckers themselves are exercising their Charter freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as they are legally entitled to do.”

The Justice Center challenged the state of emergency declared by Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, Wansbutter saying:

He presented no evidence to legally prove that peaceful actions by freedom truckers pose “a danger of major proportions” that doesn’t exist.

Under Canada’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, an “emergency (is) a situation or an impending situation that constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons or substantial damage to property and that is caused by the forces of nature, a disease or other health risk, an accident or an act whether intentional or otherwise.”

Nothing of the sort exists in Ottawa or other Canadian cities where similar anti-mandates activism is ongoing.

Watson’s declaration amounts to a “disturbing overreach and misuse of emergency powers,” Wansbutter added.

An affidavit filed in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice states that Freedom Convoy organizers and truckers involved are working closely with Ottawa police, the RCMP and Parliament’s Protective Service to maintain order according to the rule of law.

On Monday, the Justice Center represented Freedom Convoy organizers and leaders in court.

They challenged a hostile $10 million lawsuit for nonexistent damages from horn-honking.

Along with honking for justice, video and photographic evidence showed the following, according to the Justice Center:

“Bouncy castles for the kids, farmers with their tractors, cowboys on their horses, impromptu street hockey, protestors shoveling snow and feeding the homeless, live music, and flags from all nations and protests,” adding:

“A more realistic picture of what is happening in Ottawa will soon be revealed by sworn affidavits filed in this court application.”

“Convoy leaders asked truckers to refrain from honking horns between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.” They obliged.

On Monday, an eyewitness in court said the following under oath:

The individual saw truckers and supporters “feeding the homeless on Wellington Street and filling their backpacks with food.”

“Truckers have taken a whole trailer full of food to the homeless shelter.”

“Truckers are maintaining cleanliness of city streets, including picking up discarded masks on the ground, centralized garbage collection, shoveling snow at the War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue, and decorating and providing security for the War Memorial and Terry Fox statue.”

The above sworn testimony is polar opposite fabricated accusations against truckers and supporters by Ottawa authorities, city police and MSM co-conspirators.

Another witness said the following:

“(T)ruckers I have interacted with have, at all times, been friendly, courteous, humble, considerate and peaceful.”

“I have not observed any aggressive or inappropriate behavior.”

Truckers are diverse. They include Sikhs, Blacks, Aboriginals and others.

The witness “observed truckers decorating the tomb of the unknown soldier with flowers and guarding it.”

He saw no “violent or threatening behavior.”

“Truckers are not honk(ing) their horns at night.”

“My everyday life has not been disrupted by any noise related to the Freedom Convoy during the day.”

“My ability to park and travel in downtown Ottawa, or to and from Parliament Hill has not been impeded by the presence of the truckers.”

Still another witness said the following:

“(P)rotesters were peaceful and respectful.”

“I saw no violence or harassment.”

“I was not impeded in any way, and could walk about freely and safely.”

“I did not see any hateful symbols.”

“I saw an abundance of Canada flags and Quebec flags as well as countless signs calling for freedom and the end of (flu/covid) related mandates.”

“I would describe the scene as a peaceful, pro-freedom demonstration.”

“Many people walked the streets peacefully protesting.”

“Many of them carried Canada flags and signs.”

“It was a peaceful and fun atmosphere with dancing and public speakers taking turns at a microphone while people listened on.”

“I did not observe anyone being harassed or intimidated. I felt totally safe.”

“Contrary to what I have seen in the media, I did not see that the Terry Fox statue was desecrated or defaced in any way.”

“I saw flowers at the feet of the statue as demonstrators walked by.”

“My everyday life has not been disrupted by any noise related to the downtown demonstrations.”

“I do not hear any honking near my home.”

“The only honking I have heard is on Wellington Street, particularly across from Parliament Hill.”

Justice Center Litigation Director Jay Cameron stressed the following on Monday:

“The right to peacefully protest is a fundamental right protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

“Governments across Canada have ignored Canadians, and bypassed their elected representatives in the passage of health and (jabbing) mandates which strip people of their jobs and civil liberties.”

“People are tired of being ignored by the indifferent elite.”

“The lack of meaningful democracy means citizens have no voice regarding health mandates.”

“They have a right to peacefully protest and have their voices heard.”

Nationwide protests in Canada have the Trudeau regime and local authorities on the back foot.

Staying the course to keep them there is crucial while pursuing restoration of lost rights until draconian mandates are rescinded.