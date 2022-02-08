THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 3, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 8, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Battleground Melbourne
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
“Walk in the snow”
Dictionary of Canadian Politics
When Pierre Trudeau announced his long-expected, inevitable, yet nonetheless surprising decision to retire as Prime Minister on February 29, 1984, he said he had made up his mind to resign during a contemplative “walk in the snow” through the empty streets of Ottawa the previous evening, in the midst of a fierce blizzard.
Collective nostalgia has obscured the recollection that Trudeau was often quite unpopular during different periods in office, including the long stretch from 1983 to 1984. Trudeau was perhaps, not so much taking a “walk in the snow” as he was indulging in the far older and more universal cliché of “reading the writing on the wall.”
Since then, Trudeau’s epiphany moment has been employed in reference to unpopular political leaders, as a euphemism for taking the hint and quitting ASAP. Many a pundit has counselled a long-in-the-tooth PM or Premier to take a “walk in the snow.” Not all do. Facing pressure to resign in February, 2002 Jean Chrétien (the longest serving PM since Trudeau) quipped that “I had a walk in the snow last night and I’m staying.” Rather than quit, Chrétien made significant changes to his cabinet – instead of a walk, a “shuffle in the snow.”
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,435,253 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
planetsheeple on J&J tried to block publica… planetsheeple on Pfizer, FDA Lose Bid to Furthe… papasha408 on Students should not be coerced… papasha408 on The Truckers vs The Government… redracam on Is the vaccine (or repeated do… papasha408 on EU Wants To Keep Vaccine Passp… Tony_0pmoc on Containment Collapse: Reader… Victor G. on EU Wants To Keep Vaccine Passp… redracam on Truckers’ Declaration planetsheeple on More Important Ivermectin Stud… planetsheeple on Truckers’ Declaration David on Battleground Melbourne
Aletho News
- THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES February 8, 2022
- Students should not be coerced into Covid vaccination February 8, 2022
- J&J tried to block publication of story about its secret plan to limit baby powder lawsuit payouts February 8, 2022
- Pfizer, FDA Lose Bid to Further Delay Release of COVID Vaccine Safety Data February 7, 2022
- More U.S. Murders in the Middle East February 7, 2022
- UAE ‘directly benefiting’ from illegal Israeli settlement enterprise February 7, 2022
- The Truckers vs The Government; We need to get out ahead of all this February 7, 2022
- Did the COVID vaccine cause Heather McDonald to collapse on stage? February 7, 2022
- Is the vaccine (or repeated doses) weakening our immune systems? February 7, 2022
- Battleground Melbourne February 7, 2022
- Containment Collapse: Reader Reports February 7, 2022
- Truckers’ Declaration February 6, 2022
- More Important Ivermectin Study Results February 6, 2022
- China’s support is a game changer for Russia February 6, 2022
- Increased energy prices could “cause heart attacks and strokes” February 6, 2022
- How the Biomedical State Maintains the ‘All the Experts Agree’ False Consensus February 6, 2022
- Panama Ransacked in 1989 February 6, 2022
- MSNBC Misinfo: Zeke Emanuel Peddles Fear, Says Unvaxxed Children ‘Likely To Get Serious Case Of Covid’ February 6, 2022
OffGuardian
- Joe Rogan shows us the real purpose of cancel culture February 7, 2022
- Letter to Justin Trudeau February 7, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #22 February 6, 2022
Richie Allen
- Teachers Will Train To Spot When Children’s Parents Argue Too Much February 8, 2022
- “Comedy Is Dying” Says Jimmy Carr February 7, 2022
- Spotify Defends Rogan’s Right To Free Speech – Then Deletes 113 Episodes February 7, 2022
- Ottawa Has More Protesters Than Police – State Of Emergency Declared February 7, 2022
Consent Factory
- Attack of the Transphobic Putin-Nazi Truckers! February 4, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Wind Intermittency Driving Higher Prices February 8, 2022
- Are electric cars the new ‘diesel scandal’ waiting to happen?- Bjorn Lomborg February 8, 2022
- Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills! February 7, 2022
- Homes risk energy rating downgrade if they install a heat pump February 7, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid officially over in Sweden! February 4, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply