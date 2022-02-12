Aletho News

LinkedIn blocked links to natural immunity data published in JAMA

By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | February 12, 2022

A Professor of Surgery at John Hopkins, Dr. Marty Makary, said that a research letter he helped author was censored by LinkedIn for violating the platform’s “Professional Community Policies.” The post was reinstated later “after a friend complained to the CEO.”

The censored post contained a link to a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The letter is a study Makary conducted about the “prevalence and Durability of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Among Unvaccinated US Adults.”

According to the screenshots Makary shared on Twitter, LinkedIn removed the letter “because it goes against Professional Community Policies.”

The policies prohibit users from sharing “false or misleading content.”

They also forbid users, including researchers and scientists, from posting “content that directly contradicts guidance from leading global health organizations and public health authorities.”

It is not clear how the study Makary posted violated any of LinkedIn policies.

  1. A combination of charges against LinkedIn may include: crimes against humanity, racketeering, and sedition-treason. Seize their assets. Convert their platform to public domain.

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | February 12, 2022 | Reply


