Blue cities and states continue their tyranny

The Supreme Court is doing exactly what they said that they were going to do — blocking OSHA from imposing vaccine mandates on private companies but allowing states and cities to impose whatever vaccine tyranny they wish.

Sotomayor Rejects New York School Workers on Vaccine Requirement U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused to intervene on behalf of 15 people who said they are about to be fired from their jobs as New York City school employees because they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This instantly leads to absurdity as jurisdictions governed by Democrats continue to impose vaccine fascism. If you work for the government in California or New York the state owns your body but if you work for the government in Virginia, thanks to the recent election, you have personal sovereignty.

Vaccine mandates in blue cities and states are a clear violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

In trying to sidestep the major Constitutional issues raised by vaccine mandates, the Supreme Court threw gasoline on the fire of political polarization in this country. Since it is illegal for OSHA to force companies to impose a vaccine mandate it should also be illegal, pursuant to the 14th Amendment, for hospitals and jurisdictions controlled by Democrats to impose vaccine mandates.

As I explained in an earlier article, the Constitution clearly gives us a right to bodily autonomy (via the First, Fourth, and Thirteenth Amendments) and the Supreme Court should have struck down the OSHA mandate on Constitutional grounds rather than the narrower statutory interpretation that they used (stating simply that ‘the original OSHA statutes did not give the agency that authority’).

Because the Supreme Court ruled on such narrow grounds, blue states continue to trample individual liberties. Now families have to flee blue states for sanctuary in red states which is leading to partition and possible civil war.

In the absence of clarity from the Supreme Court we must take matters into our own hands by passing a Constitutional amendment to protect bodily sovereignty.