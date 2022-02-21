The Ugly Face of Trudeau Regime Tyranny in Canada’s Capital

According to local media reports, Trudeau regime storm troopers arrested 191 nonviolent freedom-fighting truckers and supporters through Sunday.

Towing removed 57 vehicles.

The Ottawa police tweeted that operations continue “to remove all vehicles parked” near parliament Hill.

According to interim police chief Steve Bell:

“We will continue to work through the night, through the coming day and/or days until” streets are cleared.

As of Sunday, 103 peaceful protesters, threatening no one, face phony charges, including mischief and obstructing police.

According to Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, (illegally) seized vehicles may be sold instead of returning them to their rightful owners.

Defying the rule of law, Watson falsely claimed the right to “confiscate…vehicles and sell them (sic),” adding:

“I want to see them sold. I don’t want (them) return(ed).”

So-called investigations of police state violence against peaceful protesters assure coverup and denial whitewashing ahead.

Bell signaled what’s coming by claiming that police on horseback didn’t trample anyone.

Two protesters “collided” with horses, he said, falsely blaming the injured for police state violence.

Saying “no one (was) seriously injured (by) police actions. Safety is our priority” ignored trampling, beating, pepper-spraying and other violence against peaceful protesters by Trudeau regime goon squads.

Draconian actions flagrantly breached Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedom.

Trudeau regime tyranny abolished it.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) also tweeted:

“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges.”

A Freedom Convoy 2022 statement said:

“The use of more force will only be used to punish people, and not preserve or establish order.”

Commenting on Trudeau regime police state tactics, GOP Senator Rand Paul said the following:

“The Emergency edict that Trudeau has done in Canada allows him to do some horrendous things.”

“It allows him to stop travel, allows him to detain people without trial.”

Separately, Paul tweeted:

“Canada became Egypt…ruled by emergency edict that allows prohibition of public assembly, travel, and the commandeering of private companies without your day in court.”

Last week, Canadian Law Professor Ryan Alford condemned Trudeau’s “power grab.”

At a time when no national emergency exists, an invented one alone, Alford stressed that “not a single violent incident” justified Trudeau’s abuse of power.

He “failed to meet the requirements for invoking the Emergencies Act.”

“His doing so is clearly unconstitutional.”

Over the weekend, US Rep. Yvette Herrell said she’ll “introduc(e) legislation (to) temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government.”

“We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly.”

At this time, constitutional law in Canada is null and void.

Trudeau regime tyranny replaced it.

A Final Comment

On February 23, US truckers comprising the People’s Convoy will depart from Adelanto Stadium in southern California for Washington, DC.

They’ll be joined by “frontline doctors, lawyers, first-responders, former military servicemen and women, students, retirees, mothers, fathers and children – on this peaceful and law-abiding transcontinental journey toward the east coast.”

Their mission is all about “freedom and unity…restor(ing) accountability…lifting (draconian) mandates and ending a state of emergency when none exists.

Organizations involved in the freedom-fighting mission include:

The Unity Project

The America Project

Advocates for Citizens’ Rights

US Freedom Flyers

The American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom

Faith groups from every spectrum

Independent journalists are accompanying the truckers to report accurately on their peaceful, law-abiding mission.

It’s being assisted by retired military personnel and security experts.

At this time, arrival in Washington is expected on March 5.

ThePeople’sConvoy.org is the official website of the mission for accurate information.

The Truckers’ Declaration states the following:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to restore our once perfect Union, re-establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense of all, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty, do ordain and establish the restoration movement of The People’s Convoy for the United States of America.”

“WE DEMAND THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BE LIFTED IMMEDIATELY AND OUR CHERISHED CONSTITUTION REIGN SUPREME.”

“WE ARE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WE STAND TOGETHER UNDER THE BANNER OF FREEDOM – FREEDOM IS THE ONE THING THAT UNITES US ALL.”

“LIBERTY FLOWS THROUGH ALL OF OUR VEINS.”

Trudeau regime tyranny suggests what likely awaits the People’s Convoy in Washington on arrival or in the days that follow.

The choice of freedom-loving people everywhere is unambiguous.

Eliminate draconian health and freedom-destroying mandates or they’ll eliminate us.