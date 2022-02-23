Aletho News

AUSTRALIANS PUT CANBERRA ON NOTICE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 22, 2022

Bonus video:

Senior Australian Military Doctor Visited by Police After Contacting MP About COVID Policies

  1. How embarrassing is that?… for the Authorities in Australia? When confronted by someone who clearly knows what he is talking about, the “scary” policeman, was unable to “match it” with the Doctor…….(I loved the two beer bottles situated between the Doctor and the policeman).

    In their defence, the Police have a job to do, and we really need them at times. But, when it comes to “pandemics?” or politically motivated “Crises” the Police should NOT HAVE TO DO, the Government’s “Dirty Work”……..Our, Australian government, ‘grovells’ to the USA and Britain, when it comes to ‘Obeying their masters’
    They are embarrassing…….Even the French PM called our Australian PM, a LIAR, publicly……

