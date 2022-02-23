‘US sanctions on Russia over Ukraine will cost Americans dearly’
Press TV – February 23, 2022
A popular pro-Republican cable TV host in the US has questioned Joe Biden administration’s raison d’être in confronting Russia over developments in Ukraine, saying it will prove counter-productive.
Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, in a lengthy diatribe on his most-watched cable TV show Tuesday, blasted Joe Biden and said his attempts to take on Russian President Vladimir Putin will come at a heavy cost for American taxpayers.
The controversial TV show host asserted that there are no actual reasons for Americans to hate Putin, even if the leftist media outlets tell them that “anything less than hating Putin is treason”.
“Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin? Has Putin shipped every middle-class job in your town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked your business,” Carlson said in his prime-time monologue.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia, calling its recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent the “beginning of a Russian invasion” of that country.
Putin on Monday recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent and ordered troops into the restive Donbas region. On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers approved a request by Putin to use military force outside of Russia.
“If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions,” Biden said.
“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbors? This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community.”
Carlson, a staunch critic of Biden’s foreign policy, said his latest move over developments on the Ukrainian border “will have costs” at home.
He emphasized that Biden’s resolve to confront Russia over Ukraine was motivated by personal and family corruption, rather than geostrategic concerns.
The cost of sanctions on Russia, the TV host noted, will be paid by Americans, who will see a rise in gas prices, a concern shared by many across the political spectrum in the US.
He also slammed Biden for moving to freeze the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, which is likely to fuel the global energy crisis.
The Fox News host went on to ask why Ukraine’s borders were more important for Biden than his own country’s southern border – adding that the US president’s priorities were determined by his son who made huge money while working on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
“It seems like a pretty terrible deal for you and for the United States. Hunter Biden gets a million dollars a year from Ukraine, but you can no longer afford to go out to dinner”, Carlson remarked.
While Washington has outlined its fresh offensive against Russia over Ukraine, a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers told Biden in a letter on Tuesday that he must seek authorization from the Congress before sending in troops or ordering military attacks.
“If the ongoing situation compels you to introduce the brave men and women of our military into Ukraine, their lives would inherently be put at risk if Russia chooses to invade,” the letter reads.
“Therefore, we ask that your decisions comport with the Constitution and our nation’s laws by consulting with Congress to receive authorization before any such development.”
Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), among others, signed the letter.
With two minutes of listening to the questions and answers as presented by Tucker Carlson, he has encapsulated the success of the narrative in the United States to make an enemy of Russia and its leader. Or leaders, as the case may be expanded to include more than that one man.
Then, the considerable accuracy of the success to make treasonous anything other than agreement with the Biden leadership. Its leadership is one of the most jewish/Zionist composed, ever. And where are they leading the United States?
Consider the American elected officials currently in Israel. Nancy Pelosi will say she visited and was greeted by Israelis. And greeted well, since they know how important maintaining all the so-called foreign aid given to Israel, the contracts given to Israel, the military hardware given to Israel, the ever-increasing alliances–beyond the scope of this comment to list–which benefit Israel and those companies which profit from the alliances.
Will she visit Gaza? Will she visit any prisons where men, women and children are kept, many, many without habeas corpus, without trial, or with a trial that will surely convict them of… perhaps throwing a brick at an armored vehicle or tank or tractor. Maybe the very brick held aloft by Israel at the United Nations, to show what the “most moral army in the world” must suffer.
As to sanctions, consider the sanctions imposed upon Palestinians. By a genocidal, thieving, war-con quested country and its supporters, right here, in the United States.
The most sanctioned country, for the longest time: Palestine.
Anything else is to believe the lies made by Israel. Beginning with, “A land without a people, for a people without a land.”
To believe any of the lies is either cowardice or complicity. Or both.
Israel is not an ally. It is the opposite.
LikeLike
Comment by michael | February 23, 2022 |