Iraq, Russia, Syria and Iran discuss counter-terrorism
MEMO | February 25, 2022
Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, yesterday met the ambassadors of Russia, Syria and Iran as part of the Quartet Centre for Information Exchange in Iraq’s capital city, Baghdad, to discuss counter-terrorism.
Local media reported that the meeting had discussed recent developments along the Iraqi-Syrian border, as well as the latest security developments in the region.
Al-Araji said that cooperation and joint action with the three countries had led to “strong and deterrent blows to terrorism and its leaders,” adding that the Centre was playing a “role in informing and resolving many issues.”
He pointed out that his country would not allow the presence of terrorist groups along its borders, stressing that Baghdad would only deal with “legitimate, sovereign states and governments.”
He reiterated that the Centre was strengthening the “close relationship between the countries that participated in this Centre in difficult and sensitive circumstances, and Iraq will respect those who stood by it during the difficult days.”
“There is a concern that there is a plan for the return of terrorists and their spread in the region, which could lead to instability,” he said.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 25, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | Iran, Iraq, Middle East, Russia, Syria
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
DR. RICHARD URSO: VACCINES & NATURAL VS VACCINE IMMUNITY
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
In Memoriam
Remembering the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre of 1994
WAFA – February 25, 2022
On this day in 1994, a US-born Israeli military physician walked into the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron armed with a Galil assault rifle. It was early morning during the holy month of Ramadan, and hundreds of Palestinians were gathered inside, bowed in prayer.
Baruch Goldstein, who had emigrated to occupied Palestine in 1983, lived in the Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of the city. As worshippers kneeled, Goldstein opened fire. He reloaded at least once, continuing his barrage for as long as possible before finally being overpowered and eventually beaten to death. By the time he was stopped, 29 worshippers were killed, and more than a hundred had been injured.
The Israeli government immediately released a statement condemning the act and stating that Goldstein acted alone and was psychologically disturbed.
The massacre was widely reported in the international media – but many Palestinians here continue to believe that the full story has never been told.
The twenty-nine people killed inside the mosque were not the only martyrs that day. Locals estimate the final number of deaths at between 50 and 70 – and an estimated 250 were injured over the course of the day.
After the initial attack inside the mosque, more Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army during protests outside the mosque, outside Hebron’s Ahli hospital, and even in the local cemetery as the dead were being buried.
Some survivors of the massacre also report that they were shot by a second gunman inside the mosque and claim that this was a planned attack of which the Israeli military was aware in advance. None here believes the official story of Goldstein acting entirely alone in a fit of madness.
The Israelis ordered 520 businesses to close overnight, and they remain shuttered to this day. Shuhaha Street, the main road through town, was later sealed off.
Goldstein was a supporter of the extremist rabbi Meir Kahane, an Orthodox Jewish American known for his ultra-nationalist ideology and for founding the Kach party in 1971. Kach advocated the forcible removal of Palestinians from Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt).
For Palestinians, the massacre was indicative of the danger posed by Israel’s illegal settlement project. Daily life for Palestinians in Hebron, particularly in the Old City, has since become unbearable, with Al-Shuhada street remaining closed and settler violence against Palestinians a regular occurrence.
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,482,863 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Brenda on Canadian MP CENSORED For Point… maisoon on 6 Americans who should be inve… brianharryaustralia on Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74… brianharryaustralia on China points finger over Ukrai… brianharryaustralia on Write about your experience wi… brianharryaustralia on Russia ready to negotiate with… michael on 6 Americans who should be inve… rediscover911com on Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74… roberthstiver on Putin crosses the Rubicon. Wha… Maisoon on Warning to the BBC: You can’t… brianharryaustralia on Leading law firm issues Facebo… brianharryaustralia on Why They Hated Kennedy, and Wh…
Aletho News
- Iraq, Russia, Syria and Iran discuss counter-terrorism February 25, 2022
- Twitter Says It Will Consider Censoring “Emerging Narratives” About Ukraine War February 25, 2022
- Ukraine’s hybrid war is mutating February 25, 2022
- Counter-sanctions against West to hit its ‘weak spots’– Moscow February 25, 2022
- WHO still pushing Global Vaccine Passports February 25, 2022
- 27 page letter from 8 industrial hygienists complaining about flawed CDC mask guidance February 24, 2022
- CA Bill would punish Doctors over COVID ‘Misinformation,’ as other states move to protect Doctors’ rights February 24, 2022
- Follow the Data, They Said, and Then Hid It February 24, 2022
- Write about your experience with vaccination February 24, 2022
- How Many Chicken Hawks Are in Ukraine? February 24, 2022
- Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine – Kremlin February 24, 2022
- China points finger over Ukraine offensive February 24, 2022
- Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Targets, Ministry of Defence Says February 24, 2022
- The Italian Jab, or a mother’s publicity drive February 24, 2022
- PUTIN STATEMENT FOLLOWING SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON DONBASS RECOGNITION February 24, 2022
- Putin crosses the Rubicon. What next? February 24, 2022
- You can’t claim vaccine is the only Covid life saver when treatments are banned! February 23, 2022
- A few thoughts on COVID19 vaccination February 23, 2022
OffGuardian
- Endless Wars Are the Enemy of Freedom February 25, 2022
- Timeline: Euromaidan, the original “Ukraine Crisis” February 24, 2022
- Letter to Ron DeSantis February 23, 2022
Richie Allen
- SAGE Scientist Says “Covid Made The World Go Mad” In New Book February 22, 2022
- The Jabbed Loathe The Unjabbed But We Couldn’t Care Less February 22, 2022
- Breaking Bad Star Says Mocking Racists Is Example Of White Privilege February 17, 2022
- Teachers Told Not To Use “Biased” Black Lives Matter Material In Lessons February 17, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Naked Face of New Normal Fascism February 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Justin Rowlatt’s Big Lie Exposed February 25, 2022
- John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change February 24, 2022
- Harrabin Misleads Over Fossil Fuels February 24, 2022
- Net Zero Costs–Latest BBC Propaganda February 23, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is insulin life-saving for type 2 diabetics? February 19, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply