US TRUCKERS HIT THE HIGHWAY IN PROTEST OF MANDATES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 24, 2022

Freedom Convoy USA 2022 Organizer, Kyle Sefcik, went viral this week with his video message to President Biden to end the mandates, and his plan for peaceful protest of the draconian measures.

February 27, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Solidarity and Activism, Video | , ,

