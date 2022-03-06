Keep taking the vaccines – and your GP will keep taking the cash

I WAS bemoaning to a friend the response of GPs to Covid when she said something simple yet profound. Something that is not talked about, yet which is a huge part of the reason why family doctors have failed the nation during this pandemic: they face no competition.

After I sent my old GP the recent bombshell Pfizer documentation made public as part of a court-ordered release schedule stemming from an expedited Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), showing (by my calculation) that they knew there were 1,291 types of jab side-effects, he replied: ‘I personally think the vaccine/roll-out was probably the most successful measure of all, despite the obvious collateral damage that it caused to the unlucky few, as highlighted by this work.’

In another encounter with a GP who is manager of four practices, I asked about early treatments. He said: ‘They don’t exist. I’ve got a patient from Eastern Europe who told me about drug XYZ for this purpose. I looked into it and it made things worse.’

So I told him about the cheap, safe and effective treatments that work prophylactically and early on which have saved hundreds of millions of lives globally. I quoted the stats, provided docs and offered relevant websites. He listened, but then said: ‘To be honest I’m too exhausted to do any research. I just want it to be over.’

This led to voicing my frustration to my friend that GPs haven’t done any research of their own. Her response? ‘I have to keep on top of things for my job . . . so should they!’

And that, right there, is the nub of it all. GPs don’t need to keep on top of their jobs like the rest of us. They don’t need to be up with the latest thinking, the changes in practices, the forced evolution imposed on them by the company down the road.

They just sit there, prescribe the drugs they’ve been told to by Nice, and get paid six-figure salaries – more in a ‘pandemic’. No sweat, no fuss.

I doubt whether more than 2 per cent of GPs in this country have done due diligence on treatments or jabs in the past two years. The profession has deteriorated into an apathetic state of lethargy, spoon feeding, box ticking and cheque cashing.

That has led directly to the deaths of acquaintances, colleagues, friends and family members. GPs of the UK – you had a chance to show that you cared about your patients by doing something that is simply routine in all other industries. You failed. And people died.