Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

NEW STUDY: MRNA VACCINES MAY ALTER HUMAN DNA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 3, 2022

After nearly two years of fact-checkers promising mRNA Covid shots do not alter the human genome, new research is coming out to possibly contradict this point. Since no genotoxicity investigations were required or done prior to the Covid shot rollout, the public is left to wonder where the truth lies.

CDC LOWERS CHILDHOOD MILESTONES

PFIZER’S COVID VACCINE DATA DUMP BEGINS

Thanks to ICAN attorney Aaron Siri working on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the public will now have the documents Pfizer provided to the FDA for approval as regular releases will now be coming available. The HighWire begins its first investigation into the files.

March 6, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |