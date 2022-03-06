NEW STUDY: MRNA VACCINES MAY ALTER HUMAN DNA
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 3, 2022
After nearly two years of fact-checkers promising mRNA Covid shots do not alter the human genome, new research is coming out to possibly contradict this point. Since no genotoxicity investigations were required or done prior to the Covid shot rollout, the public is left to wonder where the truth lies.
PFIZER’S COVID VACCINE DATA DUMP BEGINS
Thanks to ICAN attorney Aaron Siri working on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the public will now have the documents Pfizer provided to the FDA for approval as regular releases will now be coming available. The HighWire begins its first investigation into the files.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 6, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
A LETTER TO ANDREW HILL | DR TESS LAWRIE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Why Biden needs new policy advisers on Russia
By Scott Ritter | RT | February 7, 2022
Joe Biden’s current crop of senior policy aides, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, have helped create one of the most significant foreign policy crises in modern history. It’s time for a new slate of advisers.… continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,534,828 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
anaisanesse on 17 reasons why it is irrationa… brianharryaustralia on They lied about everything els… brianharryaustralia on US gives NATO countries ‘green… planetsheeple on They lied about everything els… planetsheeple on Germany prepares to extend the… brianharryaustralia on Report of Toddler’s Death Disa… brianharryaustralia on ‘Truly Frightening:’ Feds Give… roberthstiver on Russia hits back on “sanctions… brianharryaustralia on The War on Humanity… brianharryaustralia on Biden Claims Gun Makers Only I… brianharryaustralia on They lied about everything els… brianharryaustralia on Surprise! The Supreme Court De…
Aletho News
- US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine March 6, 2022
- Russia claims Ukraine destroying evidence of US-funded bioweapons program March 6, 2022
- Majority Supremes Uphold Wrongful Conviction and Capital Punishment March 6, 2022
- Why Biden needs new policy advisers on Russia March 6, 2022
- The silent majority March 6, 2022
- 17 reasons why it is irrational to trust the medical community regarding the covid vaccines March 6, 2022
- The deafening silence of Dame June Raine March 6, 2022
- Report of Toddler’s Death Disappears from VAERS and CDC Has No Records as to Why! March 6, 2022
- ‘Truly Frightening:’ Feds Give Tech Companies Until May 2 to ‘Turn Over COVID-19 Misinformation’ March 5, 2022
- Germany prepares to extend the legal basis for containment indefinitely March 5, 2022
- Biden Claims Gun Makers Only Industry That Can’t Be Sued, Fails to Mention Blanket Liability for COVID Vaccine Makers March 5, 2022
- The War on Humanity… March 5, 2022
- Russia hits back on “sanctions from hell” March 5, 2022
- Surprise! The Supreme Court Defers to the CIA March 5, 2022
- Russia claims it obliterated Ukraine foreign weapons depot March 5, 2022
- A LETTER TO ANDREW HILL | DR TESS LAWRIE March 5, 2022
- They lied about everything else, but believe them about this war March 5, 2022
- Jacinda Ardern Orders Vicious Attack on Peaceful Demonstrators in Wellington March 5, 2022
OffGuardian
- This Week in the New Normal #24 March 6, 2022
- The New York Times’ Disgraceful and Deceitful Attack on RFK Jr March 6, 2022
- Canadian Conviviality vs. Global Helplessness March 5, 2022
Richie Allen
- Gordon Brown Wants Nuremberg Style Trial For Vladimir Putin March 4, 2022
- Media Now Claims That Russian Soldiers Are Raping Ukrainian Women March 4, 2022
- US Senator Calls On Russians To “Assassinate” Vladimir Putin March 4, 2022
- “Putin To Draft Peace Protesters” Says Former Ukraine Advisor March 4, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Naked Face of New Normal Fascism February 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Michael Kelly Exposes The Implications Of Net Zero March 6, 2022
- John Kerry: Putin’s Useful Climate Idiot March 6, 2022
- Frack To The Future–Matt Ridley March 6, 2022
- Russia’s actions demand an urgent reassessment of the Net Zero target March 6, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why we get fat, with David Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson February 28, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply