Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Ukraine Crisis – Russia Sets Out The Terms Of Peace

By Richie Allen | March 7, 2022

It is being reported this lunchtime that the Russian government is ready to end it’s invasion of Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to its terms. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters news agency that Russia is ready to halt its military action “in a moment” if Kyiv meets its conditions.

According to The Telegraph this lunchtime:

The demands include:

    • Ceasing all military action
    • A change to the constitution to enshrine neutrality
    • Acknowledgement of Crimea as Russian territory
    • Recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent

It is the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its “special military operation.”

This morning, Ukraine said Russia is “manipulating” the West by claiming it will observe ceasefires to allow civilians to evacuate.

The Russian military has said it has opened six humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave major cities for Belarus and Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed.

As yet, there has been no official response from the Ukrainian government to Russia’s demands.

However, it’s unlikely that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government will agree to drop plans for the country to join NATO, or give up Luhansk and Donetsk.

March 7, 2022 - Posted by | Aletho News | , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Gabriel’s Horn@Gabriels_Horn
    13m··
    Russia must really have the Pilgrims Society in a panic when they have to send in the second string are beta-boys to protect their Ukraine turf.
    “Think about the ridiculousness of the situation as it now presents. Only a few short years ago (January 2019), Marco Rubio was one of the main characters who led a ‘whole of government‘ effort to remove Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro on behalf of his Latino constituents in Florida. Now that the focus has shifted to Russia, Rubio wants to remove Vladimir Putin, by purchasing oil from Nicolas Maduro. Yup, there’s U.S. foreign policy in a nutshell.”
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/06/

    Gabriel’s Horn@Gabriels_Horn
    20m·
    Fiona Hill Blames Trump for Putin’s Ukraine Invasion — Political Divisions Were ‘a Sign of Weakness’
    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/03/06/fiona-hill-bla

    Like

    Comment by Leland Roth | March 7, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |