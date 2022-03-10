The “Israel Lobby”: Facts and Myths
Swiss Policy Research
Updated: March 2022
Languages: English / German
High-quality documentaries and reports on the role of the “Israel Lobby” in politics and the media.
Note: This compendium does not advocate anti-Jewish or anti-Israel positions.
General/Politics
- 🎥 The Lobby — USA (Investigative documentary, Al Jazeera, 180 min., 2018; more)
- 📰 Israel and Internet Censorship (Alison Weir, The Ron Unz Review, 2018; video)
- 🎥 Netanyahu at US Congress: 23 standing ovations (The Telegraph, 2015; more)
- 📰 The Israel Lobby – A Partial List (The Council For The National Interest, 2012)
- 🎥 Defamation: The Movie (Yoav Shamir, First Run Features, 90 min., 2009; Wiki)
- 📖 Persecution, Privilege, and Power: 30 Articles (Mark Green, editor, 2007; archive)
- 🎥 The Israel Lobby in the United States (VPRO Documentary, 50 minutes, 2007)
- 📖 The Israel Lobby (Professors Mearsheimer & Walt, treatise, LRB, 2006; Wiki)
- 🎥 “Antisemitism: It’s a trick, we always use it.” (Shulamit Aloni, DN, 2002; more)
- 📰 Antisemitism: The IHRA definition controversy (MEE, 2021; more; more)
- 📰 AIPAC and the Foreign Agents Registration Act (Forward, 2018; more)
- 📖 They Dare to Speak Out (Congressman Paul Findley, 1985/2003; archive)
US Presidents
- 📰 Trump as Cyrus (Laurent Guyénot, The Unz Review, 2020; more)
- 📰 Trump and Russia: The Countless Israeli Connections (Haaretz, 2018)
- 📰 Sheldon Adelson: Top US Political Donor (Whitney Webb, MPN, 2018; more)
- 📰 “Meet Joe Biden’s whole big Jewish mishpocha” (Times of Israel, 2020; more)
- 📰 “US Jews contribute half of all donations to the Democratic Party” (JPost, 2016)
- 📰 “The Jewish billionaire who cost Hillary her presidency” (Haaretz, 2016)
- 📰 Obama, the Iran Deal, and the Israel Lobby (Tablet Magazine, 2015; more)
- 🎥 Ben Rhodes on the Israel Lobby in the US (Interview, FMEP, 45 min., 2021)
- 🎥 Ronald Reagan – A Custom Made President (Wichita Films, 50 min., 2015; more)
- 📰 George W. Bush: Who are the Neoconservatives? (Guyénot; VoltaireNet, 2013)
- 📰 Israeli Assassinations and American Presidents (Weir, AntiWar, 2012; more)
- 📰 “Israel blackmailed Bill Clinton with Monica Tapes” (New York Post, 1999)
- 📰 New Tapes Reveal Depth of Nixon’s Anti-Semitism (WaPo, 1999; more; more)
Great Britain
- 🎥 The Lobby in Britain (Investigative documentary, Al Jazeera, 90 min., 2017)
- 📰 Third of British cabinet funded by Israel or pro-Israel lobby groups (DM, 2021)
- 📰 “The Israelis think they control the Foreign Office. And they do!” (DM, 2021)
- 📰 “After Corbyn, Israel Lobby Turns Guns on British Academia” (CN, 2021)
- 📰 “We ‘slaughtered’ Jeremy Corbyn, says Israel lobbyist” (EI, 2020; more)
- 📰 “US pro-Israel groups boosting UK anti-Muslim extremists” (ToI, 2019)
Media/Hollywood
- 📰 “Who said Jews run Hollywood?” (Lisa Klug, Times of Israel, 2016)
- 📰 “Jews Do Control The Media” (Elad Nehorai, The Times of Israel, 2012)
- 📰 Do Jews run Hollywood? (Joel Stein, Los Angeles Times, 2008)
- 📰 Do Jews dominate in American Media? (Philip Weiss, Mondoweiss, 2008)
- 🎥 Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, and the American Dream (Jacobovici, 100 min., 1998)
- 📰 Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan reveals past as Israeli spy (Guardian, 2013; more)
- 🖼 Jewish executives and journalists in US media (Reddit, archived, 2018)
- 📰 15 Popular Internet Companies and Their Founders (SML, 2019; Facebook)
- 📰 Anti-Defamation League, tech firms team to fight online hate (CNet, 2017)
- 🌐 Alleged Jewish ‘Control’ of the American Motion Picture Industry (ADL, 1999)
Finance/Banking
- 📰 America’s Top 20 Billionaires Who Support Israel (Abra Forman, BIN, 2015)
- 🖼 America’s Richest Hedge Fund Managers (Jewish Contributions, 2020)
- 📰 Jews on the Forbes 200 List (Jewish Virtual Library, 2015; more)
- 📰 The World’s 50 Richest Jews (parts two, three, four, five; Jerusalem Post, 2010)
- 📰 The Jewish Story Behind the US Federal Reserve (Lowenstein, Forward, 2015)
- 📰 “When a Jewish Fed chief was novel” (Jewish Telegraphic Agency, 2013; more)
- 🌐 Jewish “Control” of the FED: A Classic Antisemitic Myth (ADL)
Intelligence, Assassinations, Terrorism
- 🎥 Israel and the Assassinations of The Kennedy Brothers (Guyénot, 90 min., 2020; more)
- 📰 Mossad Assassinations (Ron Unz, book review, The Unz Review, 2020)
- 📰 Mega Group, Maxwells and Mossad (Whitney Webb, Mint Press, 2019; more)
- 📰 Israel’s Role in Global Cyber-Election Meddling (Wayne Madsen, MPN, 2018; more)
- 🎥 Solving 9/11 (Christopher Bollyn, presentation, 60 minutes, 2015; book)
- 📰 The Israeli Connection to 9/11 (Overview, Biblioteca Pleyades, 2010)
- 📰 The 2001 Anthrax Letter Mystery: Solved (Robert Pate, 2009; more; more)
- 📰 The SITE Intelligence Group, ISIS and Al Qaeda (James Tracy, 2014; more)
- 📰 Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism (Michael Piper, AFP, 2013)
- 📰 The Anti-Defamation League Spy Scandal (Counterpunch, 2013; more)
- 🎥 Israel and the Bomb: A Radioactive Taboo (Pohlmann, Arte, 50 min., 2012)
- 📰 The Jonathan Pollard Spy Case (Jeffrey T. Richelson, NSA/GWU, 2012; more)
- 🎥 USS Liberty: Dead in the Water (BBC Documentary, 70 min., 2002; more)
- 📰 CIA, Mossad links to German La Belle disco bombing (WSWS, 1998; video)
- 🎥 A lecture by Mossad whistleblower Victor Ostrovsky (C-SPAN, 60 min., 1995)
- 📰 The 1954 Lavon Affair (Leonard Weiss, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, 2016)
- 📰 Operation Opera (1979): Mossad sabotage in France (Haaretz, 2021; video)
- 🎥 The Little Drummer Girl (Film based on novel by John le Carré, 1984; book)
Mafia, Organized Crime
- 📖 The Jewish Mafia (Hervé Ryssen, 2008/2018; interview)
- 📰 The Judeo-Russian Mafia (Johnson, Barnes Review, 2006)
- 📰 Mafia Jews: Inside a Genuine Cabal (Jewish Forward, 2006)
- 📖 The Supermob (Gus Russo, Bloomsbury USA, 2006; archive)
- 📰 History and origin of Bronfman family wealth (Frank Parlato, 2018)
- 🎥 Trump’s Ties to the Russian-Jewish Mafia (Blackstone, 2019; more)
- 🎥 Ronald Reagan – A Custom Made President (Wichita Films, 2015; more)
Russia, USSR, Communism
- 📰 Russia bows to the ‘rule of the seven bankers’ (Irish Times, 1998; more)
- 📰 The Russians Called Them ‘The Oligarch Yids’ (Haaretz, 2002; more)
- 📰 From Rags to Riches: Jewish Oligarchs in Russia (Goldman, EEJA, 2000)
- 📰 Was the Russian Revolution Jewish? (Jerusalem Post, 2017; more)
- 🎥 The Jews, Communism and the Russian Revolution (Ryssen, 80 min., 2017)
- 📰 “Stalin’s Jews” (Sever Plocker, YNet News, 2006)
- 📰 The Jewish Role in the Bolshevik Revolution (Mark Weber, IHR, 1994)
- 📰 Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of the revolution (Guardian, 2003; more)
World Wars (excl. Holocaust revisionism)
- 📰 The Forgotten Truth about the Balfour Declaration (Kramer, Mosaic, 2017)
- 🎥 Balfour at 100: Interview with Lord Rothschild (Weizmann Institute, 2017)
- 📖 “Against Our Better Judgement” (Alison Weir, CNI, 2014; video/lecture)
- 📰 “The Jewish Hand in the World Wars” (Dalton, Unz Review, 2013; part 2)
- 📰 “The Jewish Declaration of War on Nazi Germany” (Johnson, TBR, 2001)
- 📰 “Too many Jews at Nuremberg” (Ami Eden, Jewish Telegraphic Agency, 2007)
- 📰 Frankfurt School: The Jewish Intellectuals Who Made the 60’s (ANU, 2019; more)
- 📖 “The Holocaust Industry” (Norman Finkelstein, Verso Books, 2000; archive)
- 🌐 Holocaust denial: Prosecutions and convictions (Wikipedia)
Migration, Multiculturalism, Nationalism
- 📰 “White supremacists and Israeli immigration policy” (Times of Israel, 2021)
- 📰 “Domestic Extremism Committee Run By ADL and SPLC” (Unz Review, 2021)
- 📰 “DHS installs new leadership at its intelligence arm” (Politico, 2021; more)
- 📰 “Critical Race Theory, US Schools, and the Attorney General” (Forbes, 2021)
- 📰 “US pro-Israel groups boosting UK anti-Muslim extremists” (ToI, 2019; more)
- 📰 The ADL in American Society (Ron Unz, The Unz Review, 2018; more)
- 📰 “The Jews Who Run the ‘Alt-Right’ Media” (Jon Swinn, NV, 2018; more)
- 📰 “The ‘Alt-Right’, Jews, and Israel.” (The Jewish Forward, 2017; more)
- 📖 Jewish Involvement in Shaping American Immigration Policy (MacDonald, 1998)
- 📰 “Rabbi Baruch Efrati: Islamization of Europe a good thing” (YNet, 2012)
- 🎥 Barbara Lerner Spectre on European multiculturalism (IBA News, 2010)
- 📰 “Sephardi leader Yosef: Non-Jews exist to serve Jews” (JTA, 2010)
- 🎥 “Israelis: Do you see non-Jews as equal to you?” (The Ask Project, 2020)
- 🌐 Advisory Board on Domestic Terrorism & White Supremacy (AJC)
Historical Aspects
- 🎥 The origins of Ashkenazi Jews and Yiddish (Eran Elhaik, 2019; more)
- 📖 “The Invention of the Jewish People” (Shlomo Sand, 2009; more)
- 📖 The Culture of Critique (Kevin MacDonald, Praeger, 1998/2013)
- 📖 Essays on Jewish Power (Laurent Guyénot, 2020; more)
- 🌐 Khazar hypothesis of Ashkenazi ancestry (Wikipedia)
Science and Culture
- 🌐 Jewish Contributions (JewishContributions.com)
- 🌐 Jewish Nobel Prize Laureates (Jewish Virtual Library; more)
- 📖 The Super Achievers (Ronald Gerstl, 2020; more)
- 📖 The Golden Age of Jewish Achievement (Steven Pease, 2009; more)
- 📖 The Jewish Century (Yuri Slezkine, Princeton University Press, 2006)
I’ll bet you’d never see that list printed in the New York Times……..
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2022 |