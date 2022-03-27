Most Brits expect problems paying heating and energy bills
Samizdat | March 27, 2022
More than 67% of UK residents expect problems paying bills for heating and electricity, according to the latest poll carried out by Techne, a London-based market and data research company.
The survey, reported by the Sunday Express on Saturday, shows that the cost of living is the top concern for 58% of British citizens.
More than 80% of 1,642 surveyed individuals said they are going to avoid large purchases, while 55% are planning to decrease spending on leisure activities. Some 37% said they will try to save on clothes.
Meanwhile, only 31% of respondents cited Ukraine as a key reason for concern. Nearly a third of those surveyed said the crisis in the Eastern European country and Western anti-Russia sanctions will push back the date they can retire.
Only 7% of respondents were worried about climate change, and only 3% of respondents mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as a cause for concern.
Over the past six months, Europe has been struggling with an unprecedented energy crisis that has been sending prices for gas, petrol and electricity to record high levels.
The latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine has worsened the situation as concerns over energy security in the region deepened as Russia remains the continent’s biggest energy supplier.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 27, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HAVE COURAGE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Hunter Biden News Should Shame Dismissive Media Outlets
By Mark Hemingway | RealClear Politics | December 14, 2020
Hunter Biden announced Wednesday he is under federal investigation for his financial dealings in foreign countries, including China. While the news sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., it shouldn’t have been surprising. The announcement confirms many of the allegations of corruption that were leveled against Hunter Biden in the months leading up to the November elections – allegations the media steadfastly refused to cover.
The nation’s largest social media companies went further: They made the shocking decision to actively censor the New York Post’s eye-opening scoop revealing evidence of Joe Biden’s son’s influence peddling that was recovered from an abandoned laptop. Twitter locked the newspaper out of its own account for weeks. Facebook prevented the Post’s story from being widely distributed, even though neither Joe Biden nor his campaign disputed the authenticity of the documents published by the paper.
In retrospect, not only do the documents appear to be authentic, but a Daily Beast report Thursday notes evidence that the Hunter Biden investigation was hiding in plain sight. One of the FBI documents from the laptop published by the Post “included a case number that had the code associated with an ongoing federal money laundering investigation in Delaware, according to several law enforcement officials who reviewed the document. Another document — one with a grand jury subpoena number — appeared to show the initials of two assistant U.S. attorneys linked to the Wilmington, Delaware, office.” Hunter Biden claims he only learned of the investigation this past week, but these documents suggest otherwise. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,592,911 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
traducteur on PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HA… brianharryaustralia on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… roberthstiver on Biden’s reality check in … michael on Biden’s reality check in … papasha408 on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… brianharryaustralia on Two Weeks To Flatten The … roberthstiver on Unindicted US War Criminal… brianharryaustralia on Canada School of Public Servic… brianharryaustralia on “They did it on purpose,… brianharryaustralia on US Afghan Military Arsenals ar… brianharryaustralia on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… brianharryaustralia on Unindicted US War Criminal…
Aletho News
- Biden’s Reckless Words Underscore the Dangers of the U.S.’s Use of Ukraine As a Proxy War March 27, 2022
- Most Brits expect problems paying heating and energy bills March 27, 2022
- PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HAVE COURAGE March 27, 2022
- Media Scare Themselves, Confuse “Unprecedented” Weather Model Temperature Spikes with Actual Temperatures March 27, 2022
- Two years that trampled on freedoms earned over centuries March 27, 2022
- US Government Paid News Media $1 Billion to Promote Vaccines March 27, 2022
- How Dare the Government Think it is Entitled to Trample on Our Fundamental Freedoms to Keep Us ‘Safe’ March 26, 2022
- Canada School of Public Service panel proposes digital IDs tied to vaccine passports March 26, 2022
- Two Weeks To Flatten The World March 26, 2022
- “They did it on purpose, but the Europeans don’t know – they were poisoned, too” March 26, 2022
- Dissecting the Ukraine imbroglio March 26, 2022
- Turkey intercepts naval mine floating near Bosphorus March 26, 2022
- US Afghan Military Arsenals are Up for Sale March 26, 2022
- Biden’s reality check in Europe March 26, 2022
- Hungary responds to Zelensky’s demand for support March 26, 2022
- PFIZER CEO SETTING HEALTH POLICY? March 26, 2022
- Lebanon: ‘shocking’ details of torture in Israeli-run prison March 26, 2022
- British intelligence operative’s involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead March 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- Propaganda 101: Ukraine 2022 March 26, 2022
- Operation Mass Formation March 26, 2022
- Two Weeks To Flatten The World March 25, 2022
Richie Allen
- RIP Jordan Maxwell March 24, 2022
- London Mayor Advises People Not To Exercise Outside March 24, 2022
- Think Tank – A Million More People In The UK Will Be Pushed Into Poverty March 24, 2022
- Whitty: “Lockdown Likely To Have Caused Substantial Long-Term Damage To Kids” March 23, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Who Are The ECIU? March 27, 2022
- Climate History Began Eight Years Ago March 27, 2022
- Biden’s Policies Will Increase US Dependence on Russia & China March 27, 2022
- Weather Records Shattered–180 Years Ago March 26, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why sleeping pills are a bad idea March 24, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply