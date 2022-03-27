PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HAVE COURAGE
The Scoop – February 16, 2022
Greg Hill, a pilot with 32 years experience in both regular and military contexts, calls on Canadians to ‘have courage’. Greg Hill uses a well airline disaster as an example to drive home his point.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 27, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
PFIZER CEO SETTING HEALTH POLICY?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Are the Government’s Dietary Guidelines Making Us Obese?
By Margie King | GreenMedInfo | February 25th 2013
Since the early 1980’s the USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans have urged trusting Americans to eat a low-fat high-carbohydrate diet for their health and weight control. Since then, there has been an alarming increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. In addition, obesity rates have shot up to 30%, and more than 70% of Americans are overweight.
Can the dietary guidelines be to blame?
Many experts believe that the USDA and other government agencies have stubbornly disregarded the science and continued a 30-year long nutrition experiment on Americans that has had disastrous results.
Nutrition experts from The Healthy Nation Coalition, which includes the Weston A. Price Foundation, the Salt Institute, and the Nutrition and Metabolism Society, have voiced concerns about the current USDA Dietary Guidelines issued in 2010. They criticize the guidelines for perpetuating the wrong-headed advice to eat a low-fat diet, high in processed grains and cereals, which has contributed to the current obesity and health crisis. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,592,068 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
traducteur on PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HA… brianharryaustralia on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… roberthstiver on Biden’s reality check in … michael on Biden’s reality check in … papasha408 on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… brianharryaustralia on Two Weeks To Flatten The … roberthstiver on Unindicted US War Criminal… brianharryaustralia on Canada School of Public Servic… brianharryaustralia on “They did it on purpose,… brianharryaustralia on US Afghan Military Arsenals ar… brianharryaustralia on The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshi… brianharryaustralia on Unindicted US War Criminal…
Aletho News
- PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HAVE COURAGE March 27, 2022
- Media Scare Themselves, Confuse “Unprecedented” Weather Model Temperature Spikes with Actual Temperatures March 27, 2022
- Two years that trampled on freedoms earned over centuries March 27, 2022
- US Government Paid News Media $1 Billion to Promote Vaccines March 27, 2022
- How Dare the Government Think it is Entitled to Trample on Our Fundamental Freedoms to Keep Us ‘Safe’ March 26, 2022
- Canada School of Public Service panel proposes digital IDs tied to vaccine passports March 26, 2022
- Two Weeks To Flatten The World March 26, 2022
- “They did it on purpose, but the Europeans don’t know – they were poisoned, too” March 26, 2022
- Dissecting the Ukraine imbroglio March 26, 2022
- Turkey intercepts naval mine floating near Bosphorus March 26, 2022
- US Afghan Military Arsenals are Up for Sale March 26, 2022
- Biden’s reality check in Europe March 26, 2022
- Hungary responds to Zelensky’s demand for support March 26, 2022
- PFIZER CEO SETTING HEALTH POLICY? March 26, 2022
- Lebanon: ‘shocking’ details of torture in Israeli-run prison March 26, 2022
- British intelligence operative’s involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead March 26, 2022
- Hunter Biden did fund Ukraine biolabs, lap top emails suggest March 26, 2022
- Don’t let the lockdown hawks re-write history March 25, 2022
OffGuardian
- Propaganda 101: Ukraine 2022 March 26, 2022
- Operation Mass Formation March 26, 2022
- Two Weeks To Flatten The World March 25, 2022
Richie Allen
- RIP Jordan Maxwell March 24, 2022
- London Mayor Advises People Not To Exercise Outside March 24, 2022
- Think Tank – A Million More People In The UK Will Be Pushed Into Poverty March 24, 2022
- Whitty: “Lockdown Likely To Have Caused Substantial Long-Term Damage To Kids” March 23, 2022
Consent Factory
- Revenge of the Putin-Nazis! March 7, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate History Began Eight Years Ago March 27, 2022
- Biden’s Policies Will Increase US Dependence on Russia & China March 27, 2022
- Weather Records Shattered–180 Years Ago March 26, 2022
- Polar Heatwave Scare Debunked March 23, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why sleeping pills are a bad idea March 24, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
And a shot of an American flag to close with! Rather spoils the point, doesn’t it?
LikeLike
Comment by traducteur | March 27, 2022 |