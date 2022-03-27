Aletho News

PILOT CALLS ON CANADIANS TO HAVE COURAGE

The Scoop – February 16, 2022

Greg Hill, a pilot with 32 years experience in both regular and military contexts, calls on Canadians to ‘have courage’. Greg Hill uses a well airline disaster as an example to drive home his point.

March 27, 2022

  1. And a shot of an American flag to close with! Rather spoils the point, doesn’t it?

    Like

    Comment by traducteur | March 27, 2022 | Reply


