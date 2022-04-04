Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

TV EXEC REVEALS SHOCKING CENSORSHIP OF MEDIA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 31, 2022

Former British broadcasting executive, Mark Sharman, recently spoke out about the incredible failures of the media during Covid by warning journalists not to question the official government line in their reporting.

IS MANDATE MAYHEM OVER?

From the legislative arena to big business, Covid restrictions seem to be in their final day. Businesses have begun re-hiring unvaccinated workers, airline CEOs are calling for an end to Biden’s federal mask mandate, and legislators are working to prevent mandates from ever happening again.

April 4, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »