Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Washington nudges Moscow toward default

Samizdat | April 5, 2022

The US authorities have stopped the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves frozen in American bank accounts.

“Russia must choose between draining remaining valuable dollar reserves or new revenue coming in, or default,” a US Treasury spokesperson said on Monday as the largest of the payments came due, including a $552.4 million principal payment on a maturing bond.

An $84 million coupon payment was due on the same day on a 2042 sovereign dollar bond.

JPMorgan, which had been processing payments as a correspondent bank heretofore, was stopped by the US regulator, according to a source familiar with the issue, as cited by Reuters. Now Russia has a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

Russia’s foreign currency reserves held by the country’s central bank at US financial institutions had been previously frozen as part of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

However, the country was allowed to use the funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis. Since February 24, when the operation was launched, Russia managed to make as many as five bond payments, having averted the default that was predicted by international rating agencies.

Moscow was last allowed to make a $447 million coupon payment on a 2030 sovereign dollar bond on March 31.

The sanctions-hit country has a total of 15 international bonds outstanding with a face value of around $40 billion.

April 5, 2022 - Posted by | Economics, Russophobia | ,

1 Comment »

  1. The moral is perfectly clear: never entrust your funds to an American bank! They’ll steal them without the slightest compunction.

    Like

    Comment by traducteur | April 5, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »