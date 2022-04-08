Aletho News

Increase in heart attacks since June in both England and Scotland

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter | April 7, 2022

In my recent article on heart attacks in youngsters I focussed on the Scottish data. I have since looked at the English data and it follows a similar pattern.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) produce a weekly Ambulance Syndromic Surveillance System Bulletin for England. Page 8 looks at Cardiac or respiratory arrest, specifically the daily number of cardiac or respiratory arrest ambulance service calls.

Similar to the Scottish data, during mid 2021 the 7 day average closely followed the black dotted baseline. However, from June it began to rise and stayed higher than average until December. Since February 2022 it has taken off again and is currently much higher than the baseline.

This is data for all ages and as we saw with the Scottish data, when broken down by age, the figures were much worse for the younger age groups. It would be interesting to see this English data also broken down by age.

April 8, 2022

