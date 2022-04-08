Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Twitter locks Dr. Meryl Nass twice for linking to academic articles and explaining them

Meryl Nass, MD | April 8, 2022

 

Hi MERYL NASS, MD,
Your account, @NassMeryl has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules.
Specifically for:
Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.
We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.

For more information on COVID-19, as well as guidance from leading global health authorities, please refer to the following links:
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public from the WHO
FAQs about COVID-19 from the WHO
This is the Tweet that violated the Twitter Rules.

MERYL NASS, MD
@NassMeryl
CDC came out with yet another “study” to justify pushing vazzine on 6 month olds and up. Claim: myocarditis much more common after COVID than after vac. Method: misclassified 2/3 of those who were vazzinated. Brilliant. https://t.co/ydSxQ33l7p
Apr 4, 2022, 9:39 PM
Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the issue with your account.
Go to Twitter
Hi MERYL NASS, MD,
Your account, @NassMeryl has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules.
Specifically for:
Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.
We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.

For more information on COVID-19, as well as guidance from leading global health authorities, please refer to the following links:
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public from the WHO
FAQs about COVID-19 from the WHO
This is the Tweet that violated the Twitter Rules.

MERYL NASS, MD
@NassMeryl
February Israeli preprint on 4th doses in HCWs: Great antibody titers (up ten fold) but efficacy 30% Pfizer and 11% Moderna–strong evidence that titers are useless at predicting efficacy. How can FDA accept titers as a surrogate for pedi vazzine EUA? https://t.co/gi4wjZN5iE
Apr 4, 2022, 9:48 PM
Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the issue with your account.
Go to Twitter

April 8, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »