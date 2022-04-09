Iran: Zionist Entity’s Naked Terrorism Root Cause of Unrest in Palestine
Al-Manar | April 9, 2022
Iran decried the “apartheid Zionist regime’s naked acts of terrorism” as the root cause of unrest across the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a statement released on Friday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the recent developments in occupied Palestine.
“Racism, repression, carnage, incarceration, massive deprivation and daily humiliation of the oppressed Palestinian people and also the naked terror by the apartheid Zionist regime are the root causes of all tensions in the occupied territories,” the statement read, as cited by Tasnim news agency.
Khatibzadeh said the defenseless people of Palestine have a legitimate, clear and natural right to fight against the occupiers in response to the repeated Israeli crimes.
The Iranian spokesman also reaffirmed Islamic Republic’s support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s fight for freedom.
Khatibzadeh, meanwhile, urged all nations, governments and international bodies to move toward providing the Palestinian people with security “in line with the principle of legitimate defense against occupation and terrorist activities by the apartheid Zionist regime and to prevent the aggression and brutal crimes of Zionists in Palestine.”
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 9, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Human rights, Iran, Israel, Palestine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
How the Spike Protein Hurts the Heart
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
The 2001 Anthrax Deception
An Overview of the Book by Graeme MacQueen
By Antony C. Black | OffGuardian | July 20, 2019
If the notion that, ‘truth always lies 180 degrees opposite to the direction pointed by the corporate media’ is not yet a modern maxim, it should be. A useful corollary might be added to the effect that, ‘the depth to which an event is consigned to the establishment memory hole is inversely related to its actual significance’.
Such an event is the occasion of the October, 2001 anthrax attacks in the United States, for coming close upon the heels of those of 9/11, the anthrax attacks of early October seemed to stamp with the imprimatur of destiny itself the coming of a new age, a new ‘clash of civilizations’, and, of course, a new conflictual modality, ‘The Global War on Terror’. It is ironic then that barely a decade later the entire episode should be so completely forgotten as almost never to have happened.
So what did happen? … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,621,429 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Tom Clark on Evidence of Pandemic and Biowe… Balthasar Gerards on US War Crimes Since World War… roberthstiver on Interpreting The US’ Threat Of… roberthstiver on Interpreting The US’ Threat Of… roberthstiver on Interpreting The US’ Threat Of… Marty on Interpreting The US’ Threat Of… brianharryaustralia on Russia comments on details of… michael on Google Censorship! Now Your Pr… 5 dancing shlomos on Obama suggests Big Tech algori… Jimmy on US War Crimes Since World War… 5 dancing shlomos on US War Crimes Since World War… aletho on US War Crimes Since World War…
Aletho News
- Unheeded US warning toward India highlights antipathy of non-Western countries April 9, 2022
- Iran: Zionist Entity’s Naked Terrorism Root Cause of Unrest in Palestine April 9, 2022
- Ukraine to use POWs for false flag op – Russia April 9, 2022
- Shutting Down Russia Bashing, Western Financed NGOs in Moscow April 9, 2022
- Cardiac Disorders Account for 20% of 1.2 Million Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show April 9, 2022
- Senator Klobuchar refuses to answer whether “misinformation” bill will ban saying “there are only two sexes” April 9, 2022
- The Hypocrisy of Medical Experts April 8, 2022
- No guilty verdicts in alleged governor kidnapping plot April 8, 2022
- The British are now officially hiding Covid vaccine data April 8, 2022
- Twitter locks Dr. Meryl Nass twice for linking to academic articles and explaining them April 8, 2022
- Increase in heart attacks since June in both England and Scotland April 8, 2022
- China explains why it stood up for Russia April 8, 2022
- Ukraine War Frenzy Proves: It’s Still John McCain’s GOP April 8, 2022
- Serbia says it was blackmailed over UN vote April 8, 2022
- Landmines and disinformation for me, but not for thee April 8, 2022
- Russia comments on details of deadly missile strike in Kramatorsk April 8, 2022
- Obama suggests Big Tech algorithms need to be regulated over “misinformation” problem April 8, 2022
- Whoops! Federal Judge Acquits January 6 Defendant April 8, 2022
OffGuardian
- Ukraine: A new battle in the old war of the “New Normal” April 9, 2022
- Despite sanctions the ruble is stronger than before the war. Why? April 8, 2022
- Ukraine War! What Is It Good For? Propaganda April 7, 2022
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is On Spring Break April 8, 2022
- Germany Claims To Have PROOF That Russian Soldiers Murdered Civilians In Bucha April 7, 2022
- Professor: “Scientists Won’t Admit Lockdowns Are Wrong Because Science Is A Religion” April 7, 2022
- Scientists Say Blood Clot Risk Higher For 6 Months After Covid Infection April 7, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Holidays April 9, 2022
- More than half of all new UK cars to be electric by 2028 in bid to ditch petrol and diesel April 8, 2022
- HOT AIR Boris’ energy strategy and obsession with wind power is a load of hot air – fracking and nuclear are what we need April 8, 2022
- TEST April 8, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why sleeping pills are a bad idea March 24, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply