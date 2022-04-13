Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Hamas Says Animal Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa ‘Red Line’, Gaza Resistance Meets to Discuss Israeli Escalation

Al-Manar | April 13, 2022

Hamas movement warned on Wednesday that the Jewish so-called animal sacrifice at Al-Aqsa holy mosque is considered a red line, as Resistance factions in Gaza are scheduled to meet in a bid to discuss the latest escalation by Israeli occupation in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

In a statement, Hamas Resistance group said the animal sacrifice at the holy compound of Al-Aqsa “is a dangerous escalation that crosses all red lines,” stressing that Palestinian people won’t allow such violation “whatever it costs.”

The group called on Arab and Muslim state to prevent such desecration of the holy mosque, urging Palestinian people to mobilize in a bid to defend Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds against Israeli violations.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza are to meet at Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s office in a bid to discuss the latest escalation by the Israeli occupation in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas officials, Khaled Al-Batesh and Mohammad Hamade, said all Palestinian factions in Gaza will attend the meeting at Sinwar’s office.

“The meeting will tackle the Resistance’s response to Israeli violations. It represents a clear message that the Resistance in Gaza won’t abandon its people in Al-Quds and the West Bank.”

April 13, 2022 - Posted by | Aletho News

1 Comment »

  1. Another insult/provocation/et al, to goad the Islamic world. But, if something like that is done to jews, anywhere, then big new! Carried far and wide on the jew-controlled media.

    Or, if pointed out, the ever approaching censorship and illegality of anti-semitism will be brought out. Think of Ursula Haverbeck, among so many, from outside of Palestine.

    Or, think of the destroyed agriculture, homes, land in Palestine, done by a “A land without a people, for a people without a home.” More accurately, “A people without defense, invaded by a people intent on genocide.”

    Like

    Comment by michael | April 13, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |