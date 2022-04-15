Over 150 Palestinians injured as Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa
MEMO | April 15, 2022
More than 150 Palestinians were injured at dawn on Friday as the Israeli police stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 152 Palestinians were injured by Israeli police in the courtyards of the mosque.
The Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas, and beaten by the Israeli police which also fired a barrage of stun grenades.
In a statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem, said that one of the mosque’s guards was hit in the eye by a rubber-coated metal bullet.
Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli police pursued the worshipers and beat them in the mosque’s courtyards.
For its part, the Israeli police announced in a statement that three of its members were slightly injured by stones thrown at them.
The police also noted in another statement that its forces removed the “rioters” in Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested about 300 of them.
Thousands of worshipers were in the mosque where they were performing the morning prayer.
April 15, 2022
“The Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas, and beaten by the Israeli police which also fired a barrage of stun grenades”.
And, Israel complains that the World is full of anti-Semites these days…….”Surely they can’t be serious”
Seriously, Israel should be removed from The United Nations(as observers) and the International Criminal Court(as observers). They do not want to be bound by the rules of those Organisations, so they should be BOOTED OUT.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | April 15, 2022 |