WHY ARE THE BOOSTED CATCHING COVID?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 14, 2022

Data now shows that Covid mortality rates after the fourth booster in Israel, South Korea and now the UK are spiking. Meanwhile, another study shows natural immunity is superior to both Pfizer and Moderna’s primary mRNA vaccine series against infection, severe and fatal Covid-19 in all variants.

