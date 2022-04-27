Aletho News

US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos

TASS – April 23, 2022

MOSCOW – US Boeing X-37 orbital spacecraft may carry reconnaissance tools or weapons of mass destruction, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

“It may carry some kind of reconnaissance tools or weapons of mass destruction. This is a new category of carriers of mass destruction weapons. Attacks from space pose the most serious danger,” he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel, mentioning the vehicle returning from space.

“We do not have any intelligible information from the United States about the purpose and technical capabilities of this device,” he added.

According to Rogozin, the Russian side believes that the United States is trying to launch weapons into space with the help of the Boeing X-37.

