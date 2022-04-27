US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos
TASS – April 23, 2022
MOSCOW – US Boeing X-37 orbital spacecraft may carry reconnaissance tools or weapons of mass destruction, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.
“It may carry some kind of reconnaissance tools or weapons of mass destruction. This is a new category of carriers of mass destruction weapons. Attacks from space pose the most serious danger,” he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel, mentioning the vehicle returning from space.
“We do not have any intelligible information from the United States about the purpose and technical capabilities of this device,” he added.
According to Rogozin, the Russian side believes that the United States is trying to launch weapons into space with the help of the Boeing X-37.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 27, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Militarism | Russia, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
Tribute to John Lauritsen
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
“Sonderkommando Eyewitness” Testimony to the Holocaust
By John Wear | Inconvenient History | Volume 12 (2020) #4
Promoters of the Holocaust story inevitably raise eyewitness testimony as “proof” of the genocide of European Jewry during World War II. A pro-Holocaust supporter told me that witnesses such as Elie Wiesel, Simon Wiesenthal and Viktor Frankl are not relied upon by historians to prove the “Holocaust” happened. Instead, testimony from Sonderkommandos who actually worked at the alleged homicidal gas chambers constitutes the most-reliable eyewitness testimony. A Sonderkommando was an inmate who aided the German camp authorities with disposing of the bodies of inmates who had died in the camps. Many of them were Jews, and all the “eyewitness” testimony comes from Jews, some of whom claim that all Sonderkommando members were Jews.
This article discusses the credibility of several prominent Sonderkommandos mentioned frequently in the pro-Holocaust literature. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,658,529 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on China calls out US war cr… Amy on China calls out US war cr… 5 dancing shlomos on Sanitation, Nutrition Better T… 5 dancing shlomos on US vice president has wine fro… michael on US vice president has wine fro… papasha408 on Ukraine wants $2bn per month f… rediscover911com on Biden regime wants private com… htliii on Ukraine wants $2bn per month f… roberthstiver on US vice president has wine fro… htliii on Ukraine wants $2bn per month f… Sink on Ukraine wants $2bn per month f… papasha408 on Ukraine wants $2bn per month f…
Aletho News
- The White House is Turning the War in Ukraine into a New Gold Rush April 27, 2022
- U.S.-Led NATO Is at War Against Russia April 27, 2022
- US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos April 27, 2022
- Political West mulls reshaping UN and what’s left of international law April 27, 2022
- Biden regime wants private companies to censor online speech April 27, 2022
- The Illusion of Freedom: We’re Only as Free as the Government Allows April 27, 2022
- US vice president has wine from illegal Israeli settlements in her office April 27, 2022
- Corruption of Language, Corruption of Thought April 27, 2022
- Tribute to John Lauritsen, Author of ‘Poison by Prescription: The AZT Story’ April 27, 2022
- China calls out US war crimes April 27, 2022
- New Zealand Used Selective Science and Force to Drive High Vaccination Rates April 27, 2022
- Sanitation, Nutrition Better Than Vaccines at Protecting Children From Disease, Study Shows April 26, 2022
- They just won’t let go of masks April 26, 2022
- Biden Cynically Uses Ukraine to Cover Food Sabotage April 26, 2022
- The NATO Lie April 26, 2022
- US Diplomacy Continues to be Invisible April 26, 2022
- Germany to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry April 26, 2022
- Kiev says ready to attack Crimean Bridge at first opportunity April 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: The Global Pandemic Treaty – What You Need to Know April 27, 2022
- The Psychology of Manipulation: 6 Lessons from the Master of Propaganda April 26, 2022
- 5 signs they are CREATING a food crisis April 25, 2022
Richie Allen
- Senior Tory MP Caught Watching Porn In House Of Commons April 27, 2022
- High Court Rules Discharging Covid Patients Into Care Homes Was Unlawful April 27, 2022
- Musk Warned He Faces Massive Fines Unless Twitter Tackles Hate Speech April 27, 2022
- Mail On Sunday Editor Tells Lindsay Hoyle He Was Right To Publish Rayner Article April 27, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Annual Climate Disaster Swindle April 27, 2022
- Italy to Pilot Social Credit System for ‘Climate-Friendly’ Behaviour April 27, 2022
- China electric vehicle explodes while charging April 26, 2022
- Voters Don’t Want To Pay For Green Levies April 26, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply