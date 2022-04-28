India looks to scoop up offloaded Western assets in Russia
Samizdat | April 28, 2022
India has asked state-run energy companies to evaluate the possibility of acquiring oil major BP’s stake in sanctions-hit Russian firm Rosneft, sources told Reuters on Thursday. BP had earlier announced it was abandoning its 19.75% stake in the Russian company.
Sources familiar with the matter said that the Indian oil ministry last week conveyed its intent to ONGC Videsh (OVL), Indian Oil, Bharat Petro Resources, Hindustan Petroleum’s subsidiary Prize Petroleum, Oil India and GAIL (India).
The ministry also asked OVL, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas, to consider buying a 30% stake held by US supermajor ExxonMobil in the Sakhalin 1 project in Russia’s Far East. OVL already holds a 20% stake in the project.
One of the sources said Indian companies hope to get stakes in Russian assets at discounted rates, given the risk involved.
“Our effort has been to see how we can stabilize economic transactions, economic engagements with Russia in the current context … There are of course constraints, there are sanctions by some countries, and we will have to kind of work through that,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, according to media reports.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 28, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics | India, Russia
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Transnistria and Donbass: Historical parallels and possible similar future scenarios
By Halyna Mokrushyna | CounterPunch | January 13, 2017
On January 4, President Igor Dodon of Moldova met with Vadim Krasnoselskiy, the head of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria). The meeting took place in Bendery, on the right bank of Dniester river, on the territory of the Transnistria. It was initiated by the president of Moldova.
Igor Dodon was elected Moldovan president on November 13 on a platform advocating improved relations with Russia.
During the meeting, both sides established a good contact and expressed openness and willingness to compromise. Concrete decisions have been taken to improve relations between Moldova and Transnistria. “Citizens on both sides of the Dniester River (which runs through the territory of Moldova and the right (eastern) border of Transnistria) should see the concrete results during 2017,” stated President of Moldova Igor Dodon . … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,661,420 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on China calls out US war cr… papasha408 on Biden regime seeks $33 billion… The Willpower on U.S.-Led NATO Is at War Agains… brianharryaustralia on Study: Lockdowns Drove 60,000… papasha408 on How Selling the ‘Russia-China’… brianharryaustralia on Here’s what I found at the rep… brianharryaustralia on Biden regime seeks $33 billion… brianharryaustralia on Doctors Could Be Struck Off Fo… brianharryaustralia on Doctors Could Be Struck Off Fo… roberthstiver on Here’s what I found at the rep… Sharon Brower on Biden Cynically Uses Ukraine t… Bill Francis on Denmark Suspends COVID Vaccine…
Aletho News
- India looks to scoop up offloaded Western assets in Russia April 28, 2022
- Lithuanian Railways plans to lay off about 2,000 employees April 28, 2022
- Biden regime seeks $33 billion more for Ukraine April 28, 2022
- How Selling the ‘Russia-China’ Threat Serves the US April 28, 2022
- Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol April 28, 2022
- The Guardian inadvertently shakes up Bucha narrative April 28, 2022
- Study: Lockdowns Drove 60,000 Children in UK to Clinical Depression April 28, 2022
- Doctors Could Be Struck Off For Questioning Government Line on Lockdowns and Vaccines Under New Guidance April 28, 2022
- The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know April 28, 2022
- Ukraine Says Austria “Indulging Putin” For Rejecting EU Membership Bid April 28, 2022
- FDA Rubber-Stamps Remdesivir for Infants Without Evidence of Safety, Efficacy April 27, 2022
- Denmark Suspends COVID Vaccine Campaign, EU Set to End Mass Testing April 27, 2022
- Moldova turns down Kiev’s suggestions on Transnistria April 27, 2022
- Putin warns the US to back off in Ukraine April 27, 2022
- US wants EU to sanction China for its Ukraine-Russia policy April 27, 2022
- Iran and China agree to counter ‘unilateralism’ April 27, 2022
- The White House is Turning the War in Ukraine into a New Gold Rush April 27, 2022
- U.S.-Led NATO Is at War Against Russia April 27, 2022
OffGuardian
- An Open Letter to Elon Musk April 28, 2022
- WATCH: The Global Pandemic Treaty – What You Need to Know April 27, 2022
- The Psychology of Manipulation: 6 Lessons from the Master of Propaganda April 26, 2022
Richie Allen
- Nutter Given Chair To Help Arm Cramp After Gluing His Hand To Petrol Pump April 28, 2022
- Uni Launches Project To Help Students Cope With Climate Anxiety April 28, 2022
- Senior Tory MP Caught Watching Porn In House Of Commons April 27, 2022
- High Court Rules Discharging Covid Patients Into Care Homes Was Unlawful April 27, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Biden’s Climate Ambitions Are All But Dead April 28, 2022
- Two Complaints Upheld Against Justin Rowlatt April 28, 2022
- China ignores climate pledges, tops list in building new coal plants April 28, 2022
- Energy firms asked to keep burning coal as ministers fight to keep lights on April 28, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply