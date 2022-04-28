Aletho News

The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know

Corbett • 04/27/2022

The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness. What form will it take? What teeth will it have? How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place? James breaks it down in today’s episode of The Corbett Report podcast.

SHOW NOTES:

Public hearings regarding a new international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response (livestream)

WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at the Public Hearing regarding a new international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response – 12 April 2022

Who is WHO’s Tedros Adhanom?

The World Together: Establishment of an intergovernmental negotiating body to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

International Health Regulations (2005) Third Edition

WHO Report on International Health Regulations and PHEIC

WHO Appoints H1N1 Cover-Up Committee

What is the WHO? – Questions For Corbett #066

Globalists Release Timeline for Health Tyranny

Infographic – Towards an international treaty on pandemics

The One Health Approach—Why Is It So Important?

A new pandemic treaty: what the World Health Organization needs to do next

Universal Flu Vaccine

Friday briefing: Blair – next time we need vaccine in 100 days

Reality Check: “100 day vaccines” are NOT possible.

“Pandemic Treaty” will hand WHO keys to global government

You have just 24 hours left to have your say on the WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty”

INB – Written Submissions

