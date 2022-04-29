SOROS, SOVIETS, SCIENCE AND BLOOD – FASCINATING HISTORY!
Amazing Polly | April 27, 2022
I pulled some threads on Soros in Russia (USSR). I found fascinating stories & mind-blowing connections! If you’d like to send a gift of support, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU, wonderful audience! … more below…
Video first half: Soros’ meddling in the collapse of the USSR (which oddly leads to a creepy story about a female serial killer)
Second Half: Backgrounds of people on Soros’ International Science Foundation – Eugenics, Genetics, NASA, & soviet/hollywood-style propaganda.
References:
The Staggeringly Profitable Business Scientific Journals / Robert Maxwell: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jun/27/profitable-business-scientific-publishing-bad-for-science
Who Lost Russia by Soros: https://www.georgesoros.com/2000/04/13/who-lost-russia/
VIDEO, Amazing Polly: Soros & Ukraine: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHud_qBZrhM/
VIDEO, Amazing Polly: Epstein, Maxwell, Science and Control w story of Rocket Boys Screenplay: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
60 Minutes Interview w Soros: Infamous George Soros 60 Minutes Interview – YouTube
Soros Fund Launches Noah’s Ark, Physics Today 1993: https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.2808777?journalCode=pto
International Science Foundation Synopsis, Sanford, Duke, 1992: https://cspcs.sanford.duke.edu/sites/default/files/descriptive/international_science_foundation.pdf
Lederberg Eugenics: Ball, N. (2014, March 12). Lederberg, Joshua. Retrieved March 26, 2022, from https://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/connections/531fdeaf132156674b00
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply