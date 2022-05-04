Israel Extends Detention of World Vision Gaza Director
Mohammed Al-Halabi, World Vision’s Operations Manager in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: File)
Palestine Chronicle | May 3, 2022
Israel’s prosecution requested to extend the detention of Palestinian aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi nearly six years after Israel accused him of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Hamas, The New Arab reported.
World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government, have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Al-Halabi’s lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago.
The prosecution has requested another hearing on Monday to extend his detention, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention.
Al-Halabi has consistently denied the accusations throughout his 167 court hearings. Israel hopes that in time and under duress, the father of five will confess under pressure, activists say.
After al-Halabi’s arrest, World Vision suspended its activities in Gaza, where over 2 million Palestinians live under a crippling 15-year Israeli blockade.
Formal charge? Evidence? Fair trial in open court? Not for the goyim, mate; they get thrown arbitrarily into prison and held there for years on end. They are not fully human, you see, as any rabbi can explain to you.
Comment by traducteur | May 4, 2022 |
Yes, and the last paragraph of the report is everything in one sentence, one statement.
The most successful tyrannical state in existence now, with the cowardly complicity of its compliant countries, chief among them is America.
You are owned, America. Intimidated, bought, extorted and owned. To your ruination.
Comment by michael | May 4, 2022 |