Mass Starvation Could Save Us from Climate Change!

“World will ‘run out of food’ in 27 years, according to chilling doomsday prediction,” reads the headline in the Daily Star (UK). The article’s subtitle:

EXCLUSIVE: Scientists have issued a terrifying warning and have said the world could be left starving without any food in just over two decades, according to a chilling doomsday countdown

If the world doesn’t run out of food next year, as Sara Menker with Gro Intelligence warned back in 2017, scientists predict that we’ll run out in “exactly 27 years and 251 days left as of Sunday.”

In 2050? The author of the Daily Star article, Sian Hewitt, quotes sociobiologist Edward Wilson:

By then, there will be almost 10 billion people on the planet and the food demand will have increased by 70% compared to what we needed in 2017. The limit to how many people Earth can feed is set at 10 billion at the absolute maximum. The constraints of the biosphere are fixed, there’s no wiggle room here.

The amazing specificity of Wilson’s prediction is testimony to the advances that science and scientific predictions have made in just the last few years…. And, as if further evidence were necessary, Wilson is not alone:

Professor Julian Cribb, who has written books on the catastrophic prophecy, said: “This is a global food crisis and I don’t think I can see a way out of it.

It is arriving even faster than climate change. Shortages of water, land, and energy combined with the increased demand from population and economic growth, will create a global food shortage around 2050. World wars could become about food and water in years to come.

Jason Clay, World Wildlife Fund Senior Vice President, concurs:

To meet the increasing demand from a growing population, we will need to produce more food in the next 40 years than has been produced in the previous 8,000 years.

As does Paul Ehrlich:

The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate.

And Peter Gunter:

Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions…. By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.

And, of course, Thomas Malthus:

The power of population is so superior to the power of the earth to produce subsistence for man, that premature death must in some shape or other visit the human race.

So, there you have it. The science is settled. We have nothing to fear from climate change.