THE VANDEN BOSSCHE WARNING

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 5, 2022

Acclaimed vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, sits down for his second groundbreaking interview with Del to explain why the intense pressure mass vaccination is putting on the Covid-19 virus will likely drive it to become catastrophically deadly.

May 8, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

