American Airlines Captain Robert Snow speaks out about his vaccine injury
Steve Kirsch | May 14, 2022
Ever wonder why so many flights are delayed or canceled? A lot of it is due to injuries caused by the vaccine mandates.
Today, there are many pilots who are vaccine injured and not saying anything, endangering the public.
Here’s what happened to one vaccine injured pilot who now has to retire because he’s unable to fly anymore.
He speaks freely, right after being released from the hospital.
And no, the CEO of American Airlines, working just 10 minutes away didn’t call or come visit him. That’s the way they treat “family” at American Airlines.
Other articles about the vaccine and pilots
I wonder if the vaccine is causing all these incidents. I’m told they are safe and effective. But that’s not what the data says.
THREE KILLED, AS PLANE CRASHES INTO MEXICAN SUPERMARKET
PLANE CRASHES ONTO A STREET IN SAN DIEGO
PILOT SUFFERS MID-AIR HEART ATTACK
CO-PILOT LANDS PLANE AFTER PILOT HAS HEART ATTACK:
TRAFFIC CONTROL HELPS PASSENGER LAND PLANE, AFTER PILOT HAS HEART ATTACK
CHINESE PASSENGER JET NOSE DIVER, KILLING ALL ON BOARD
