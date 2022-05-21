The DHS’ latest appointment to the Disinformation Board adds to its credibility problem
Michael Chertoff himself has pushed false claims about disinformation and is a prime example of how boards such as this shouldn’t exist
By Didi Rankovic | Reclaim The Net | May 20, 2022
The US administration is getting further entangled in missteps, in an attempt to create a credible Disinformation Governance Board.
The latest addition to the outfit, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff – now nominated as the board’s adviser by the same agency – is unlikely to add to the credibility or clear up “confusion” about the board’s role – given that he, too, in the past peddled misinformation, reports say.
The infamous case of the Hunter Biden laptop is at the center of it all, as more officials who have pushed the now-debunked theory that the emails retrieved from the device were not authentic but a Russian conspiracy are getting appointed to the board.
This new government body is often referred to by critics as the “Ministry of Truth” – a reference to Orwell’s “1984” where the said ministry served a purpose opposite of “truth” – its job was to falsify historical events in order to advance government propaganda.
Chertoff – along with former CIA director Leon Panetta and several others who also in the past broadcast what turned out to be false claims that the publishing of the Biden emails was “a Russian operation” are now joining the board in advisory roles.
The necessity to do something to save face shortly after this body was launched comes because of the actions of its executive director, Nina Jankowicz, who also believes that the emails coming to light were the result of “a Russian influence operation.”
Chertoff himself said in the wake of the 2020 election – ahead of which the Biden laptop story was suppressed and censored by Big Tech and Big Media – that it was the Russians who got their hands on the emails and that those saying they were recovered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer were “preposterous.”
Nearly two years later, however, there has been no evidence to prove otherwise. The authenticity of emails messages has been forensically verified, and the repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, said that Hunter Biden left the laptop there in 2019 and never came back.
Isaac first gave a copy of the hard drive to the FBI later that year, and then to President Trump’s associates, who forwarded the documents to the New York Post.
If the rumor that Michael Chertoff is stepping in to the position which Nina Jankowicz resigned, great! This is reminiscent of Henry Kissinger stepping down from heading the 9-11 Commission before the Commission got started—to be replaced by myth-maker/myth-preserver Philip Zelikow. Probably, Philip Zelikow was on the list of candidates for heading the Ministry of Truth.
It is reported that “Chertoff” in Russian means “son of the devil”. He was a co-author of the “Patriot” Act.
Chertoff’s mother was an El Al airline employee—and said to have been a Mossad agent.
LikeLike
Comment by John Edward Kendrick | May 21, 2022 |
Can Michael Chertoff do Karioki?
Imagine him sing-songing a Kairoki, “By way of deception thou shalt do war on misinformation and the Bill of Rights.”
Imagine him introduced at the White House by Karine Jean-Pierre after she fumbles a question about what ice cream Joe Biden likes and she then embraces and bids a very affectionate farewell to Nina Jankowicz.
The mind reels day after day…
LikeLike
Comment by michael | May 21, 2022 |