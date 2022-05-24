Klaus Schwab: Yes, the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is about Elites Advancing a Conspiracy

That select group of elites from around the world who come together at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland really are conspiring to control the direction of society and politics worldwide. It is a conspiracy in practice, not just a conspiracy theory. That is the admission of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in his Monday welcoming remarks for this year’s WEF annual meeting.

Here is the conspiracy admission from Schwab’s speech:

Let’s also be clear. The future is not just happening. The future is built by us — by a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary. The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities, that we serve not our only self-interest but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility. And, second, that we collaborate. This is the reason why you find many opportunities here during the meeting to engage into very action and impact oriented initiatives to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.

The WEF annual meeting is not just some people getting together to chat, socialize, and hear some speeches. It is about, as Schwab states, bringing together a “powerful community” that pushes initiatives that “make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda” and by whom “the future is built.”

By the way, don’t be too comforted by Schwab’s assurance that the conspirators do all this conspiring while acting as “stakeholders of larger communities.” It is unlikely that many people at the WEF annual meeting are looking out for you as part of their communities. As the comedian George Carlin famously said, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”