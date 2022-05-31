Psy Ops Goes Mainstream – Shootings, Poxes, War Stories & More
Amazing Polly | May 28, 2022
Coincidences at mass shootings, imaginary poxes to control the masses & bogus war coverage – we’ve seen it all before. Take a trip with me & see. If you’re able to send a gift of support I’d be grateful: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
May 31, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video
Featured Video
Psy Ops Goes Mainstream – Shootings, Poxes, War Stories & More
From the Archives
US and Iran are getting ever closer to war. Washington has only itself to blame
By Scott Ritter | RT | November 9, 2021
A tense US-Iranian naval standoff appears to be related to the US enforcement of unilateral oil sanctions targeting Iran. Iran’s response suggests that Tehran may not be willing to play this game for much longer.
Amid growing tensions in the region, the United States and Iran carried out tit-for-tat naval exercises in the Persian Gulf designed to send a signal to the other – mess around at your own risk. The US exercises comprising six coastal patrol boats, supported by an expeditionary mobile base platform ship and a guided-missile destroyer, involved live fire exercises using surface-to-surface missiles. Iran followed this display of US military prowess with a demonstration of its own in the form of the annual Zolfaqar military exercise, which included live-fire drills involving anti-ship missiles, drone swarms, and submarine-launched torpedoes.
The dueling drills come nearly two weeks after a confrontation in international waters between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the US Navy. While the specific circumstances surrounding this confrontation remain unclear, with both Iran and the US providing competing narratives, one thing is for certain – on October 24, 2021, Iranian and US naval forces faced off in a tense environment, loaded weapons pointed at one another, while Iranian forces boarded and took control of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, which was then sailed into Iranian territorial waters, ending the face-off. … continue
Aletho News
- Liberals vote to keep travel ban against unvaccinated Canadians May 31, 2022
- Fears of cover-up of vaccine caused deaths May 31, 2022
- Connecticut to hire “misinformation” expert who will urge social media sites to censor “false” posts May 31, 2022
- Ukraine fires top official behind claims of Russian war crimes May 31, 2022
- Duque forces MNNA status on Colombia despite unpopularity of NATO May 31, 2022
- Kremlin Responds to Claims Putin is Terminally Ill May 31, 2022
- Greek Opposition Demands Legal Clarification for Confiscation of Iranian Oil at US Behest May 31, 2022
- A World at War? May 31, 2022
- Russia comments on Ukrainian grain exports May 31, 2022
- Finland to Build New Air Base in Lapland for Its F-35 Fighters May 31, 2022
- Ukraine and Poland nearer confederation May 31, 2022
- Was the Maidan Massacre a False Flag? May 30, 2022
- Data shenanigans as Sweden misleads its public over vaccination-related mortality data May 30, 2022
- Scientists blame space chemicals for rise in heart attacks May 30, 2022
- Bill Gates: Next Pandemic Likely to be Caused by Climate Change May 30, 2022
- This is how Israel plans to annex the occupied West Bank May 30, 2022
- The Shelling of Khudair Warehouse: Chemical Warfare by Indirect Means May 30, 2022
- Spill from transfer of seized Iran oil alarms Greek environmentalists May 30, 2022
