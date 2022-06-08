Zuckerberg, Rockefeller, Google and the Privatization of Election Integrity

Through deceit and capitalizing on loopholes in US law for non-profit entities, private corporate and foundation interests have and are pouring vast sums of money to corrupt the US election process in the interest of a dystopian Green Agenda and worse. It consists of a complex network of interests including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google, Rockefeller funds. The evidence is that this is all being covertly orchestrated by US intelligence agencies to impose a destructive economic and social agenda on the US tied to the Davos Great Reset and UN Agenda 2030.

Increasing evidence is coming to light detailing the hijacking of the core of the American elections system that not only sheds light on the 2020 US elections, but also on private financing the very infrastructure of local election clerks and election procedures including drop-box mail-in balloting and expenses of city and county election offices. The room for abuse is staggering as the process is not transparent. At the heart of this is a little-known “non-profit” known as the oddly-named Center for Tech and Civic Life or CTCL. The alleged creator of CTCL and current head is a former Obama Foundation Fellow, Tiana Epps-Johnson. A close scrutiny of her CTCL funders and operations suggest she was simply chosen as a convenient vehicle by very powerful foundations and Big Tech companies to transform the very structure and control of the American elections process.

Center for Tech and Civic Life

Epps-Johnson founded CTCL in 2012, when she was in her 20s. By 2019 she was in the big leagues when Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan gave CTCL several donations totaling over $419 million to influence the 2020 US elections. How this was done is a study in sophisticated and patently illegal election manipulation.

Stalin once said “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” Today he might add, “Who controls the Ballot Drop Boxes also controls the vote.” This is the focus of Zuckerberg and the CTLC.

In the US political system each state is responsible for the conduct of election laws. In the run-up to the 2020 elections, following irregularities in the 2018 mid-term Congress elections where Democrats took majority in both houses, Republicans began pointing to a move by radical Democrat states like California, New York, Illinois or Michigan to open the floodgates to potential fraud by not requiring voter photo ID photo, or even standard restrictions on mail-in voting such as postmark or signature. Presently no proof of photo ID is required to cast a vote in 15 states including the most populous states of California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Minnesota.

Follow the Money

In the crucial November 2020 US election, CTLC played an unprecedented, highly-sophisticated and clearly highly corrupt role to influence the outcome in favor of Democratic candidates, especially Joe Biden as President. It was thanks to donations totaling $419 million, nearly half a billion dollars, from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, through their $86 billion tax-exempt foundation. The crucial point was how and where the money was given out.

According to the CTLC website, they opened applications to any local election commission requesting funds, allegedly on a non-partisan basis. The money went direct and state legislatures or government had no control over it, contrary to what is written into the US Constitution. The grants or free funds were officially “TO SUPPORT THE SAFE ADMINISTRATION OF PUBLIC ELECTIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.” Here is where it gets interesting.

The states where covid lockdowns and social measures were most severe were precisely the key Democratic-run states asking no voter ID and imposing massive mail-in voting “because of covid restrictions” as noted above, like California, Illinois, Pennsylvania or New York. CTCL announced grants to support unprecedented mail-in voting, including special drop-boxes in key locations to make voting by mail easier, and vote fraud as well. The grant monies could finance vast networks of drop boxes in key Democrat neighborhoods such as Philadelphia, where Democratic Party corrupt machines were in control. Money also might be spent in local election districts to “educate” poll watchers or “train” election officials. Oh, how could this go wrong?

By law, tax-exempt organizations are required to file detailed expenditure statements to the IRS tax department. The CTLC tax form for the crucial 2020 election year was filed on January 22, 2022. For the first time since the November 2020 elections, it gives a detailed picture of what Zuckerberg’s huge donations to CTCL bought. On the surface it appears that grants were indeed given to election commissions requesting regardless of whether it was a known democratic district or Republican. However, a detailed city or county breakdown shows the deception. In many states minimal grants of $5000 were doled out. Many of those went to known Republican areas. Not enough to do much of anything significant. But it allowed CTLC to claim non-partisanship.

But in the most notoriously corrupt democratic cities or counties the story was very different. For example the highly-populated Dallas County Texas where 65% voted Democrat, the County Election Commission got an eye-watering $15,130,433 from Tiana Epps-Johnson to spend as they saw fit. No details required. Neighboring Tarrant County where Fort Worth is, and 49% Democrat, was given $1,678,523, and Harris County where Houston is, and 56% Democratic, got a generous $9,663,446. Laredo Texas, a small town on the Mexican border got a juicy $2,435,169.

In Democratic-run Pennsylvania where major legal challenges of significant Democrat vote fraud in Philadelphia and Pittsburg were made, Tiana Epps-Johnson’s CTLC nonprofit gave $2,052,251 to Allegheny County (Pittsburg) and a generous $10,016,070 to Philadelphia, the “City of Brotherly Love.” That $10 million was granted even as the former Philadelphia Judge of Elections was convicted for his role in accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and certifying false voting results during the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections in Philadelphia. Keep in mind neither CTLC nor Zuckerberg nor any government, required any accountability for their generosity.

New York City Board of Elections, under then notoriously corrupt Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio (born Warren Wilhelm Jr), got a CTLC contribution of $19,294,627. In Democrat-run Michigan the notoriously corrupt Democrat-run Detroit election officials got $7,436,450 to organize the vote as they saw fit. All told, in the State of Michigan, where significant 2020 vote fraud was claimed and even documented before corrupt judges threw the evidence, CTLC gave an estimated $24 million to some 420 towns and county election commissions. In Democratic Illinois, notoriously corrupt Chicago, home of CTLC, was given $2,269,663 to play with.

In the hotly-contested state of Georgia where both Republicans and Democrats were accused of fraud and refusal to legally prosecute it, tens of millions of dollars flowed from CTLC to key Democratic areas such as Dekalb County (83% Democrat) which got $9,625,041. Fulton County (Atlanta) which got some $10.7 million. Gwinnett County Georgia by Atlanta got $6.4 million of a total for Georgia in 2020 of $40 million! Biden “won” the pivotal swing state by a mere 0.2% of a percent. A corrupt Republican Secretary of State refused to challenge the result despite ample evidence of fraud. Another hotly-contested “Swing State” in 2020, Arizona, also got millions for key counties from CTLC including fraud-documented Maricopa County which got $1,840,345. And Democrat-run California, got some $18 million in a state asking no voter ID.

‘Non-partisan’ Tiana and CTLC

What is exactly the Center for Tech and Civic Life whose website claims to be about “working to foster a more informed and engaged democracy, and helping to modernize US elections,”? Tiana Epps-Johnson in her own website modestly claims she is doing, “groundbreaking work to make US elections more inclusive and secure.” Bizarrely, she calls herself a “civic technologist,” whatever that is. Leave aside the fact that the most secure elections today are the classical in-person, ID verified paper ballot voting and not hackable Internet-accessible computer voting machines or mail-in or absentee ballots, which are banned in most developed countries. Outdoor Ballot Drop Boxes make vote fraud simple. This was the key to the Zuckerberg CTLC strategy

Tiana calls herself the founder and executive director of CTCL. Her Wikipedia bio reads like that of a typical spook, with no personal data such as family, birth. Her stated history begins with her as an undergraduate at Stanford where she allegedly got a BA. Quoting further from her website where she speaks of herself in third person, “Prior to CTCL, she was the New Organizing Institute’s Election Administration Director from 2012 to 2015. She previously worked on the Voting Rights Project for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. Tiana… was selected to join the inaugural cohorts of Obama Foundation Fellows (2018) and Harvard Ash Center Technology and Democracy Fellows (2015). Tiana earned a MSc in Politics and Communication from the London School of Economics and a BA in Political Science from Stanford University.” That’s it, that is all the world knows about her background. Yet she is entrusted to dole out nearly half a billion dollars to influence the 2020 US elections? Her ties to Obama are so close such that she introduced the Democratic former President in April 2022 to a Stanford student audience for a speech on “disinformation,” for which Obama is clearly world-class expert.

Things become clearer when we look at the funders of this formerly obscure non-profit. In addition to Zuckerberg’s Facebook (meta), CTLC’s website lists Google, The Rockefeller Brothers Fund, eBay billionaire founder Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund, the Knight Foundation, most notably. Clearly Tiana, the mysterious young “civic technologist” travels in very high-powered circles.

Google-YouTube Censors

In a May, 2022 journalist Dinesh D’Souza released a documentary detailing actual CCTV video footage of ballot drop box fraud across key states in the 2020 elections. It’s titled ‘2000 Mules’, a reference to some 2,000 paid vote fraudsters documented on surveillance CCTV video cameras. They are shown illegally delivering multiple votes to the special ballot drop boxes in key swing state cities like Philadelphia, drop boxes paid for by Zuckerberg’s CTLC election largesse. Without the special election temporary drop boxes, allegedly to accommodate the huge increase in mail-in voting in 2020 due to “covid,” the ballot stuffing in the key states would not have been possible. The “mules” were allegedly paid $10 per vote stuffed, and identified mules were filmed driving to several drop boxes in the dead of night wearing gloves to avoid fingerprint traces. D’Souza’s video has been banned on YouTube, a company owned by Google, the same Google which also donated to CTLC. Google enjoys close ties to the CIA as do most key Silicon Valley giants, allegedly also Zuckerberg. It is a spider’s web of Democrat NGO’s and tax-exempt foundations like Zuckerberg’s, who have de facto privatized American elections in a covert way Stalin could only have dreamed of.

Since 2020, some 14 states have passed laws forbidding private funding of elections. Similar bills have passed the legislature in another five states, including Pennsylvania, but have been blocked by Democratic governors.