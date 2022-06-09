Flight cancelled? Blame government vaccine policy, not the airlines

HAS the thought ever occurred to you that when you travel by air you are nothing more than a piece of meat with a credit card as far as airline management is concerned?

All over the Western world we are hearing reports of flight cancellations, airport chaos and stranded passengers. We see it in Britain, and we saw it over the US Memorial Day weekend at the end of last month. Why?

There is no doubt that the lockdown response to the Covid pandemic devastated international travel, causing aircraft to be mothballed in airline ‘boneyards’. Those aircraft not put into storage were sold, often for their parts. Several airlines declared bankruptcy.

Crew and ground staff were laid off or sacked. British Airways alone shed 10,000 employees. Many took the opportunity to retire early.

Now, savaged by rotten Government decisions, the industry is desperately trying to come back to life.

While chaos reigns, the UK’s imbecile transport minister, Grant Shapps, blames the airlines, not the government he belongs to. They cut too many jobs during the pandemic, he has the cheek to say. What were they meant to do? It wouldn’t surprise me if his woke opposite number in the US, Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, is blaming racism, the needs of the LGBT community or any other vacuous reason he can find.

None of these foolish transport ministers and the governments behind them shows any signs of telling the truth, merely shifting the blame.

Of course airlines will trot out all sorts of excuses too in their determination to appear to provide a service and get flight bookings on aircraft that might not exist, or if they do, will not have a crew to fly it. How can they do this when they still don’t have the ground staff to check you in and process your luggage? They could be said to be behaving like conmen, the victim being the stranded or disappointed traveller.

The elephant in the room concerning staff shortage and specifically pilot shortage is Covid vaccination.

Pilots are not fools, and many took very seriously what they read and studied on the ‘vaccines’, in particular that they had no reliable short-term or long-term safety profile, and that early evidence showed they were liable to cause health problems. When airlines and governments started to impose vaccine mandates on air crew, many pilots retired or were sacked for refusing to comply.

That is not the only problem: of those who did comply, often reluctantly, and are still flying you around, many are suffering vaccine-induced side effects. No one knows the exact numbers, but the US Freedom Flyers pilots’ association say they have received hundreds of reports. These are pilots who would fail a medical because of their health conditions but are still flying.

Who is really to blame? We will know when various court cases against airlines and governments all over the world about an unsafe vaccine being mandated to pilots and aircrew reach their conclusions. Notably, the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) have won their court case against mandated vaccinations for new pilots.

The bottom line is that any pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine government is to blame. The political leaders of the West who imposed these programmes bear a heavy burden. They have allowed many to be killed and injured by an unsafe vaccine. They have destroyed businesses and livelihoods, and created social and economic chaos.

In the case of the airlines, their message ‘get jabbed to protect others’ could not have proved more contrary to the outcome. Far from protecting the pilots or the passengers, it has catastrophically compromised them.

That is why we have a pilot crisis, and it’s going to get worse for some time.