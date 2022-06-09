Aletho News

Sounds Like Lockdown to Me!!!

Computing Forever | June 1, 2022

Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10867737/Scientists-plan-feed-primary-school-children-crickets-mealworms-make-UK-greener.html

https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2022/05/31/taoiseach-warns-of-high-energy-prices-as-he-welcomes-eu-sanctions-on-russia/

http://www.ukfires.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Absolute-Zero-online.pdf

https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1617972/energy-crisis-six-million-uk-household-blackouts-winter-russia-eu

https://www.elmundo.es/madrid/2022/05/25/628df993e4d4d8b1038b456e.html

Computing Forever | June 6, 2022

Source article:

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/return-of-work-from-home-plan-to-save-fuel-in-event-of-crisis-caused-by-ukraine-war-41724210.html

June 9, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Video |

« Previous |