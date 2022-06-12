The Ideology of the NHS

When it comes to vaccines for children

Last July, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in the UK advised that children at increased risk of serious coronavirus (COVID-19) disease should be offered a vaccine. However they said that they are “not currently advising routing vaccination of children outside of these groups [with underlying health conditions], based on the current evidence.

In December, the JCVI advised that children aged 5-11 years in a clinical risk group, or who are a household contract of someone who is immunosuppressed should be offered primary course vaccination.

Then, in February of this year, the JCVI advised that a non-urgent offer of the Pfizer vaccine would be made to children aged 5 to 11 years of age who are not in a clinical risk group.

Not many parents took up this non-urgent offer for their children. The JCVI clearly did not think vaccinating young children was necessary, so included the strange wording of ‘non-urgent offer’.

However the vaccine ideologues in the National Health Service (NHS) had other ideas. Does it matter that the experts don’t think it’s necessary? No, we must vaccinate everyone. Vaccines are good. Vaccines will save us. Vaccines are our road to redemption.

NHS trusts began writing to children directly, using blank envelopes, almost as if they were attempting to bypass the parents. A Telegraph article reported that

“A brightly coloured letter covered in flowers, rainbows and bumblebees said the recipients could now book a vaccination and it provided a link to where they could do so. It also contained an unmarked packet of sunflower seeds, “to help bring some joy and sunshine into children’s live”, the letter read”.

It’s verging on being semi-religious or cult-like.

Another parent said their child’s letter said “Come and see our superheroes and princesses at the vaccination centre. Feel free to dress up!”.

I understand the need for the bureaucrats in the NHS to be seen to be doing something but seriously, back off. The experts have clearly shown that Covid vaccination is not urgent or necessary for young children, so it is not for the NHS bureaucrats to think they know better.

And why the blank envelopes and addressing children directly? It is all getting a bit sinister whether it is being done with the best of intentions or not. This type of coercion does not sit readily with informed consent.

Now, the NHS have updated their vaccination schedule to include the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-15 year olds.

Again, this does not allow informed consent because, by listing it with the usual vaccines, it will be seen as something that should be done, instead of the non-urgent offer that it actually is.

Many parents will be guilt-tripped in to vaccinating their children because they won’t want to answer awkward questions when they visit their GP. Why is there a missing vaccination on your child’s record? Ok jab them doctor, just don’t tell social services.

The NHS bureaucrats need to take a step back, stop trying to do something to make themselves seem useful and most importantly, stop trying to circumnavigate parental consent.