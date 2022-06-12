Are We Entering the Next Phase of Our Medical Despotism?

One of the many things that continues to baffle me about the public response to all things Covid, is that the number of people demanding answers to the following questions is pitifully and inexplicably low:

Who was behind the creation of SARS-CoV-2? Why were they making it? How and why did it get unleashed on the world?

These questions should unite both those who believe with their whole heart that Lockdowns were necessary and saved lives, and those like me who believe they were utterly futile on their own terms, and have caused untold destruction. They should unite both those who believe that masks were necessary and saved lives, and those like me who believe them to have been utterly futile on their own terms, and a destructive dehumanising force designed to perpetuate fear. They should unite both those who think that the so-called vaccines were safe and effective, and those who believe these blood-clotting, immune-suppressing, gene-editing injections to have been useless on their own terms, and the cause of mass casualties, which will one day be found to have killed millions upon millions of people over the course of several years.

All of us should be demanding who was behind this, why they were doing it, and how it came to be unleashed on humanity. For the fact is that a cytotoxic Spike Protein, with HIV Gp120 inserts which infect and destroy immune cells, was created in a laboratory and added to a coronavirus in gain-of-function research. Why are people not interested in who did this to them and why? Why are they not interested in who was behind something that was used to basically mess up their lives, and the entire planet, for the last two years, and long into the future.

If this were a movie, everybody would be waiting with baited breath for the super villains — Fauci, Daszak, Baric, Gates, Schwab to name but five — to face the reckoning. And yet crickets. It’s a bit like if Hitler had survived in 1945 and the Jews and other people groups who suffered under his murderous regime shrugged their shoulders and said, “We need to move on. When’s my next holiday coming?” To those who think the comparison is ludicrous, I would point out that the official number of deaths from the lab-created, souped up coronavirus now exceeds the number 6 million — an infamous historical number — and I would add to it that the number of deaths from Phase 2 of the operation will, in the end, dwarf that number many times over.

What do I mean Phase 2 of the operation? I mean the fiendishly clever plan to inject billions of people around the world with a totally new, experimental product which would cause their bodies to produce the same gain-of-function Spike Protein, replete with the HIV Gp120 insert, by the billions, for an unknown amount of time. The entire point of Phase 1 — the release of the lab-created SARS-CoV-2 — was to create the fear that would lead to these injections. Does anybody seriously still believe these products were an improvised, off-the-cuff response to that virus? If so, perhaps they’d care to explain how all four major manufacturers of these products (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson) all just happened to choose the same cytotoxic Spike Protein as the part of the virus that the human body would produce? As Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer VP for Allergy and Respiratory Research has pointed out, it is the most dangerous part of the virus, as well as that which mutates the most quickly, making it the most unsuitable part to use in a vaccine. And yet four companies did just that. Perhaps they’d also care to explain Moderna’s confidentiality agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to ‘transfer mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ in December 2019. There is no doubt at all that Covid-19 was known about long before you and I ever got to hear about it, as this mention of it in the US Department of Defense database in November 2019, in a contract connected to one of those harmless and benevolent Ukrainian biolabs, clearly shows. There is, therefore, no doubt that the manufacturers of the bioweapon masquerading as a vaccine knew about it and were on it well before it was a thing for the rest of us.

These so-called vaccines, which were never safe nor effective, have already killed or maimed millions around the world. But the real damage is only just beginning. Not only do they train the body to produce antibodies to fight a non-existent enemy — the long-departed original SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein, which is a bit like the 21st Century British Army training to fight a battalion in Hitler’s Wehrmacht — but even more crucially, they infect and kill crucial T-cells. Which is why the ‘vaccinated’ keep getting Covid reinfections — their immune systems have been left defenseless, and with each recurring bout it becomes increasingly depleted.

Which brings us on to Phase 3. Whilst Phase 1 was about freaking people out with a virus that was dangerous to very few (albeit eminently treatable), and Phase 2 was about injecting people with the poison shot masquerading as the solution, Phase 3 is — I believe — all about covering up the effects of the depleted immune systems of millions of people, to ensure that most people continue to ask no questions and many of them ‘go gentle into that good night’. How? By the release of another lab-created, gain-of-function pathogen, which will be used to explain away the ‘mysterious’ deaths of people with crippled immune systems. If Phase 1 and 2 were fiendishly clever, this is from the pit of Gehenna itself.

Alarmingly, there is a probability that such a pathogen has indeed been released, although it is still too early to know if this is what a grinning William Gates III described as ‘the next one’. Much like the Event 201 simulation in October 2019, which just happened to simulate a global coronavirus pandemic, at the March 2021 Munich Security Conference a ‘Tabletop Exercise’ was conducted entitled, ‘Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats.’ Here’s the blurb:

“The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.”

Hmm? A Monkeypox pandemic! Starting when exactly? Why, would you believe it — in mid-May 2022. And lo and behold, in mid-May 2022, an outbreak of an unusual strain of Monkeypox began. As per the timeline set out on page 10 of their document, the international response would then start around 5th June 2022. And would you believe it, in this last week which began on 5th June, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) update its alert level for Monkeypox to Level 2, the UK Government upgraded Monkeypox to the same category of diseases as leprosy and plague, and the WHO came along to claim that the virus may be spread by ‘community transmission’. Add to this that this particular strain of Monkeypox appears to have been lab-created, and almost inexplicably appeared in about 10 western countries at the same time, and it looks like the timeline in the simulation might not have been entirely a coincidence.

I’m genuinely unsure at this point whether Monkeypox is Phase 3. I’ve heard many say that it would be impossible to create the same level of fear as with Covid, but I’m not so sure. The 2021 Tabletop Exercise had 270 million deaths by the end of 2023, and I have this horrible feeling that a new lab-created pathogen, unleashed on a world where millions have just had their immune systems horribly damaged, could send many to untimely deaths. I pray not; I fear so.

But whether the next thing is Monkeypox, or the great Bird Flu pandemic, as predicted by former CDC Director Robert Redfield, or perhaps Covid redivivus, it is quite clear to anyone with their eyes open and their wits about them that we are well and truly enslaved in the Medical Despotism I predicted back in April 2020:

‘Being “led by the science” is turning out to be an unmitigated disaster, yet it will be “the science” — or Government-approved science — which will be proposed as the saviour. To stop such situations occurring again, we will be told that we must avail ourselves of more technology, more monitoring, more checks, more vaccines, more controls. … Personally, I’d rather trust myself into the hands of the Living God than surrender to the Bill Gatesian Social Distancing Medical Despotism of compulsory vaccines, certifications and health apps that is starting to take shape around us.’

I wish people had listened to the few of us who pleaded with them back then not to fall for the lies of the criminals who were foisting this upon us. Perhaps we could have halted it in its tracks.