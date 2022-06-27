Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUTURE COVID VACCINES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 24, 2022

Public comment is needed NOW to stop the FDA from considering bypassing their already fractured process of Covid vaccine safety and efficacy testing to ‘Flu shot’ future Covid vaccines and boosters.

Make your comment before the hearing, June 27th, to stop the agency allowing plug and play updates to these mRNA shots lacking proper clinical trials.

June 27, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Don’t you have laws against “MEDICAL FRAUD” in the USA???
    The people who run, and control the USA, have nothing but contempt for the American People. Wake UP, and tell them “You’re Not Going To Take it ANYMORE”……..

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 27, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |