FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUTURE COVID VACCINES
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 24, 2022
Public comment is needed NOW to stop the FDA from considering bypassing their already fractured process of Covid vaccine safety and efficacy testing to ‘Flu shot’ future Covid vaccines and boosters.
Make your comment before the hearing, June 27th, to stop the agency allowing plug and play updates to these mRNA shots lacking proper clinical trials.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 27, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | FDA, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Historical Narratives vs. the Truth about Hong Kong
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Al Gore stuffed millions into his lockbox while saving the world
By Jon Rappoport | No More Fake News | June 24, 2022
Since climate change has once again risen to the top of the charts, as an issue of “deep concern,” I’m reposting my piece about Al Gore from several years ago. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,784,526 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on WHO Recommends New Gates-Funde… brianharryaustralia on FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUT… brianharryaustralia on CIA ops, commandos in Ukraine:… Balthasar Gerards on Prime Minister of Montenegro w… brianharryaustralia on Iran and Argentina apply to jo… brianharryaustralia on Al Gore stuffed millions into… Sluggo on US government openly advocates… Geriatric Jie on Russia strikes Kiev rocket… roberthstiver on Western media celebrate ‘Russi… roberthstiver on Sanctions – who’s harming… Bob on Peaceful resolution of Ukraine… Balthasar Gerards on The Fantasy of Fanaticism
Aletho News
- FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUTURE COVID VACCINES June 28, 2022
- Uvalde Mother Who Rushed Into the Besieged School to Save Her Children Says Police Are Harassing Her June 28, 2022
- WHO Recommends New Gates-Funded Polio Vaccine to Address Vaccine-Derived Polio Outbreak in U.K. June 28, 2022
- Why is the government getting into bed with Moderna? June 27, 2022
- Facebook blocks links to website detailing how users can get class action settlement payout from Facebook June 27, 2022
- Iran and Argentina apply to join BRICS June 27, 2022
- CIA ops, commandos in Ukraine: Can we just admit we are fighting this war? June 27, 2022
- Germany’s largest BASF plant may close due to gas shortage June 27, 2022
- Prime Minister of Montenegro warns of ‘general energy collapse’ in Europe June 27, 2022
- The Libertarian Party is Beating the Drums for Peace June 27, 2022
- Al Gore stuffed millions into his lockbox while saving the world June 27, 2022
- Russia strikes Kiev rocket plant June 27, 2022
- US government openly advocates destroying Russia June 27, 2022
- Western media celebrate ‘Russian default’ June 27, 2022
- Sanctions – who’s harming who? June 27, 2022
- Historical Narratives vs. the Truth about Hong Kong June 27, 2022
- Lockdown Harms Impossible to Cover Up June 26, 2022
- Depopulation of Taiwan June 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Fairy Tales and Children’s Stories – #SolutionsWatch June 27, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #35 June 26, 2022
- From the Sublime to the Ridiculous… June 26, 2022
Richie Allen
- NHS Reinstates The Word Women Into Guidance June 20, 2022
- Lockdowns Have Scarred Young People In Ireland June 20, 2022
- World Swimming Bans Transgender Swimmers From Women’s Races June 20, 2022
- Tom Hanks: “I Couldn’t Play A Gay Guy Today And Rightly So!” June 16, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Forecast For 22nd June 2050 June 27, 2022
- The Telegraph’s Reputation Slowly Sinks Beneath The Waves June 27, 2022
- Bee-eaters in Norfolk ‘worrying sign of climate change’ June 27, 2022
- BP Energy Outlook 2022 June 26, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can drinking water help with weight loss? June 22, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Don’t you have laws against “MEDICAL FRAUD” in the USA???
The people who run, and control the USA, have nothing but contempt for the American People. Wake UP, and tell them “You’re Not Going To Take it ANYMORE”……..
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 27, 2022 |