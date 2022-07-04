Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Israel accused of withholding dead Palestinians in university labs

MEMO | July 4, 2022 

Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, has accused Israel of withholding the bodies of dead Palestinians in Israeli university labs, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Shtayyeh termed the Israeli action as “a grave violation of human rights and ethics of science.”

He urged educational institutions worldwide to boycott the Israeli universities involved in withholding Palestinian corpses and called for piling pressure on the Israeli government to release the bodies of dead Palestinians.

According to a local Palestinian committee on the retrieval of dead Palestinians, Israel withholds 104 Palestinian corpses since 2015, in addition to 256 others buried in special graves known as numbered graves.

July 4, 2022 - Posted by | Subjugation - Torture, War Crimes | , , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Why not? The psychotic Zionists [they’re *all* psychos…] are ghouls and demons in any other conceivable overt-or-covert act of inhumanity….

    (Recall several years ago a drumbeat of disclosure of the Zios’ illegal-brazen-horrific harvesting, here, there, everywhere, of human organs…the great Alison Weir was at the forefront of that exposure of serial Zioevil….)

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | July 4, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »