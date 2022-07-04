Russia makes massive oil discovery in the Arctic
Samizdat | July 4, 2022
Russian energy major Rosneft has announced the discovery of a huge oil deposit in the Pechora Sea containing an estimated 82 million tons of oil.
The field was discovered thanks to a drilling campaign in the Medynsko-Varandeysky area. “During the tests, a free flow of oil was obtained with a maximum flow rate of 220 cubic meters a day,” the company’s statement read on Wednesday, noting that the “oil is light, low-sulfur, low viscosity.”
Rosneft noted that the exploration works in the waters of the Pechora Sea proved the “significant oil potential of the Timan-Pechora province on the shelf and became the basis for continuing the study and development of the region.”
The company reportedly controls a total of 28 offshore licenses in the Arctic, eight of them in the Pechora Sea.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 4, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics | Russia
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
UPDATE ON HOT LOTS USING CDC LIST OF LOT NUMBERS
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Isabel Maxwell: Israel’s “Back Door” Into Silicon Valley
BY WHITNEY WEBB |
UNLIMITED HANGOUT| JULY 24, 2020
This is Part II of the series “The Maxwell Family Business: Espionage” and focuses on Isabel Maxwell. Part I can be found here.
In 1992, Israel’s government created the Yozma Program at the urging of Chief Scientist of Israel’s Ministry of Industry and Trade – Yigal Erlich – as Erlich moved to leave that position. The Yozma Program aimed to “incentivize venture investment” by creating state-linked venture capital funds, which later spawned a myriad of Israeli hi-tech start ups by merging them with major, foreign technology companies. According to Erlich’s website, he had lobbied Israel’s government to launch Yozma because he had “identified a market failure and a huge need in Israel to establish for the first time a professionally-managed venture capital industry that will fund the exponential growth of high tech ventures coming out of Israel.” He then “convinced the Israeli government to allocate $100 million for his venture capital vision.”
Erlich’s vision would also result in the fusion of Israel’s hi-tech sector, which he helped to create, with Israel’s intelligence apparatus, with numerous Israeli hi-tech conglomerates created with funding from the Yozma program and its successors doubling as tools of Israeli espionage. Notably, not long before Erlich convinced Israel to place $100 million into this program, Israeli intelligence, thanks largely to the work of infamous spymaster Rafi Eitan, had learned the benefits of placing backdoors for their intelligence services into commercial software through the theft and subversion of the PROMIS software. As noted in Part I of this series, Israel’s bugged version of PROMIS was largely marketed by Robert Maxwell. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,797,050 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and… Balthasar Gerards on Turkey, NATO joined at hips bu… brianharryaustralia on The Collapse of the Canadian U… brianharryaustralia on The Insufferable Arrogance of… brianharryaustralia on Covid shots for little kids ar… roberthstiver on Donbass republic fully liberat… val on Turkey detains Russian-flagged… Pip on Canadian doctor removed from h… Pip on Moderna “Vaccine”… Pip on VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPO… Bill Francis on Setback for US hypersonic prog… Bill Francis on India, BRICS in cold war …
Aletho News
- Warning: many people will die because of these COVID injections, many healthy children WILL die due to these shots… July 4, 2022
- Russia comments on UN Security Council expansion prospects July 4, 2022
- Russia makes massive oil discovery in the Arctic July 4, 2022
- UPDATE ON HOT LOTS USING CDC LIST OF LOT NUMBERS July 4, 2022
- The Collapse of the Canadian University and the Rise of the Church of Covid July 4, 2022
- Meryl Nass’ personal tale of how she got here July 4, 2022
- FBI rented Istanbul villa for Daesh suspects before alerting Turkish authorities, report reveals July 3, 2022
- NATO boss lets the cat out of the bag: US-led bloc has ‘been preparing since 2014’ for proxy conflict with Russia July 3, 2022
- Donbass republic fully liberated – Russian defense minister July 3, 2022
- Turkey detains Russian-flagged vessel carrying grain – media July 3, 2022
- Turkey, NATO joined at hips but think differently July 3, 2022
- US Military Aid to Ukraine Will Only End With ‘Real Political Revolution’ in America, Analyst Warns July 3, 2022
- Ukraine fires ballistic missiles at Russian city – MoD July 3, 2022
- VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPOSED! July 3, 2022
- Covid shots for little kids are DOA July 3, 2022
- The Insufferable Arrogance of the Constantly Wrong July 3, 2022
- U.S. Orders 2.5 Million More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses, as CDC Looks to Expand Vaccine for Kids July 2, 2022
- Alex Berenson and Twitter to settle censorship lawsuit July 2, 2022
OffGuardian
- This Week in the New Normal #36 July 3, 2022
- AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell July 2, 2022
- The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and the War on Food July 2, 2022
Richie Allen
- There Are Fewer Pubs In England & Wales Than Ever Before July 4, 2022
- Germans Told To Prepare For Possible Warm Water Rationing July 4, 2022
- SAS Bans Offensive Nicknames July 4, 2022
- UK To Breed Climate Resistant Crops To Ensure Food Security July 4, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Mayorkas says immigration crisis due to climate change July 3, 2022
- Yes, You CAN Blame Biden For High Energy Prices July 3, 2022
- Coldest, Wettest & Stormiest – The Good Old Days Before Global Warming July 3, 2022
- Obama/Biden’s EPA Power Grab Blown Up July 2, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does sunscreen prevent skin ageing? July 2, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply