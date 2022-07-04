Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

UPDATE ON HOT LOTS USING CDC LIST OF LOT NUMBERS

DID FORMULATIONS CHANGE OVER TIME?

Team Enigma | June 28, 2022

How Bad is Your Batch?

We have a list of 691 lot numbers for the C-19 injections. The list was leaked from CDC and contains valid lot numbers, NDC codes, manufacture and expiration dates. The adverse events and deaths per lot number show very strange patterns of data over time. It’s as if a “cliff” has occurred in March 2021 – did the manufactures change the formulations or is there some other explanation?

I am using data on removed reports from VAERS provided by Albert Benavidez: https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesEntireVAERSDeletedReportsDashboard/Home

July 4, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |