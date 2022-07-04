UPDATE ON HOT LOTS USING CDC LIST OF LOT NUMBERS
DID FORMULATIONS CHANGE OVER TIME?
Team Enigma | June 28, 2022
How Bad is Your Batch?
We have a list of 691 lot numbers for the C-19 injections. The list was leaked from CDC and contains valid lot numbers, NDC codes, manufacture and expiration dates. The adverse events and deaths per lot number show very strange patterns of data over time. It’s as if a “cliff” has occurred in March 2021 – did the manufactures change the formulations or is there some other explanation?
I am using data on removed reports from VAERS provided by Albert Benavidez: https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesEntireVAERSDeletedReportsDashboard/Home
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 4, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPOSED!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
In Memorium
Iranians mark 34th anniversary of US downing of passenger plane
Press TV – July 3, 2022
Iranians commemorate the downing of an Iranian passenger plane by a United States Navy guided-missile cruiser, 34 years after the devastating incident killed all passengers and crew members on board the airliner, which was flying over Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.
During a memorial ceremony on Sunday, officials from Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan and families of the victims tossed flowers into the waters near the Strait of Hormuz and Hengam Island from aboard a vessel.
Chanting slogans such as “Down with the US” and “Down with Israel,” they condemned the inhumane US war crime and called for the punishment of the perpetrators through international legal channels.
On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes fired missiles at the Iran Air Airbus A300B2, which was flying over the Hormuz Strait from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai while carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,796,475 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and… Balthasar Gerards on Turkey, NATO joined at hips bu… brianharryaustralia on The Collapse of the Canadian U… brianharryaustralia on The Insufferable Arrogance of… brianharryaustralia on Covid shots for little kids ar… roberthstiver on Donbass republic fully liberat… val on Turkey detains Russian-flagged… Pip on Canadian doctor removed from h… Pip on Moderna “Vaccine”… Pip on VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPO… Bill Francis on Setback for US hypersonic prog… Bill Francis on India, BRICS in cold war …
Aletho News
- UPDATE ON HOT LOTS USING CDC LIST OF LOT NUMBERS July 4, 2022
- The Collapse of the Canadian University and the Rise of the Church of Covid July 4, 2022
- Meryl Nass’ personal tale of how she got here July 4, 2022
- FBI rented Istanbul villa for Daesh suspects before alerting Turkish authorities, report reveals July 3, 2022
- NATO boss lets the cat out of the bag: US-led bloc has ‘been preparing since 2014’ for proxy conflict with Russia July 3, 2022
- Donbass republic fully liberated – Russian defense minister July 3, 2022
- Turkey detains Russian-flagged vessel carrying grain – media July 3, 2022
- Turkey, NATO joined at hips but think differently July 3, 2022
- US Military Aid to Ukraine Will Only End With ‘Real Political Revolution’ in America, Analyst Warns July 3, 2022
- Ukraine fires ballistic missiles at Russian city – MoD July 3, 2022
- VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPOSED! July 3, 2022
- Covid shots for little kids are DOA July 3, 2022
- The Insufferable Arrogance of the Constantly Wrong July 3, 2022
- U.S. Orders 2.5 Million More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses, as CDC Looks to Expand Vaccine for Kids July 2, 2022
- Alex Berenson and Twitter to settle censorship lawsuit July 2, 2022
- The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and the War on Food July 2, 2022
- India, BRICS in cold war conditions July 2, 2022
- UK cautioned about military aid to Ukraine July 2, 2022
OffGuardian
- This Week in the New Normal #36 July 3, 2022
- AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell July 2, 2022
- The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and the War on Food July 2, 2022
Richie Allen
- There Are Fewer Pubs In England & Wales Than Ever Before July 4, 2022
- Germans Told To Prepare For Possible Warm Water Rationing July 4, 2022
- SAS Bans Offensive Nicknames July 4, 2022
- UK To Breed Climate Resistant Crops To Ensure Food Security July 4, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Mayorkas says immigration crisis due to climate change July 3, 2022
- Yes, You CAN Blame Biden For High Energy Prices July 3, 2022
- Coldest, Wettest & Stormiest – The Good Old Days Before Global Warming July 3, 2022
- Obama/Biden’s EPA Power Grab Blown Up July 2, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does sunscreen prevent skin ageing? July 2, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply