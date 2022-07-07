Aletho News

LOCKDOWN’S LASTING EFFECTS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 5, 2022

As we move past the COVID era, the devastating effects of lockdowns are becoming apparent, from the current mental health crisis, to substance abuse spikes and developmental delays in infants.

July 7, 2022

