Don’t vaccinate your children with covid-vaccines! Ever!

In a video message, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche begs parents not to have their children vaccinated against COVID under any circumstances. “If you do, it could mean their death sentence.”

Full transcript:

“My name is Geert Vanden Bossche. I am a vaccinologist. I have worked in the vaccine industry for many, many years. I am trained as a virologist, having worked for many years not only in the vaccine industry but also with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Today I want to talk about your children.

I beg you, I really beg you, do not vaccinate your children against COVID.

I will do my best to explain as best I can why this would be dramatic.

I’m not even going to talk about the fact that there’s no need to vaccinate children against COVID. And that there are too many and too dangerous side effects.

I’m going to talk about how these vaccines affect children’s immune systems. I am not exaggerating when I say that these vaccines could be a death sentence for your child.

Innate Antibodies

Let me explain how these vaccines will damage your child’s innate immune system.

First, and these are facts and data that you can check, we have never, really ever used a viral vaccine other than live attenuated vaccine. During childhood, we never use any vaccine other than live attenuated vaccine. And there’s a good reason for that.

This has everything to do with the innate or innate antibodies in the child. A child is equipped with a special kind of antibodies, innate antibodies. And those antibodies are only present for a limited time during childhood, then they disappear.

Kick-off immune system

These innate antibodies have an extremely important function. They help the child to kick-off his own immune system. The only way it can do this properly is thanks to its innate antibodies. What do these antibodies do?

First, the innate antibodies can neutralize the virus. And not just COVID but all kinds of viruses. Viruses are everywhere and people are continuously exposed to them.

But more importantly, by binding to the live virus, the innate antibodies learn to give proper instructions to the immune system to recognize not only the viruses it faces, but many other viruses as well. And that is important because the innate antibodies will disappear over time. So the immune system has to be trained to recognize viruses later in life, when the innate antibodies are no longer there.

But that’s not all. By binding to viruses, the innate antibodies will prevent your innate immune system from recognizing self-components. These are components of the child’s own body that should not be recognized.

What Happens When You Vaccinate Your Child?

What Happens When You Vaccinate Your Child? Then the vaccine creates antibodies, which will bind strongly to the virus and they will displace the innate antibodies. The innate antibodies are then no longer able to bind to the virus.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1az8uc-dont-vaccinate-your-children-with-covid-vaccines-ev