Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Vast majority of Swiss citizens don’t buy into vaccine PR

Free West Media | July 11, 2022

Corona is still dividing society to a considerable extent. This was shown by a recent survey from Switzerland. The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences wanted to find out how the Swiss rate communication regarding the “pandemic” – and to what extent they trust the authorities.

The results make one sit up and take notice: 17 percent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the government, the media and the communication of the authorities during the “pandemic”.

They believe the campaign had been a targeted control of the population by “powerful people”. Another 24 percent were satisfied with the communication from the federal government and the media, but could imagine that “there was a larger secret plan behind the global events surrounding the pandemic”.

Notably, another 24 percent were not satisfied with the crisis communication of the authorities and the media. They did not rule out the possibility that the government had deliberately concealed information in some cases.

Only the remaining 35 percent apparently had no worries, were basically satisfied and did not believe that certain issues had been kept secret. Some 65 percent, on the other hand, were suspicious and considered that secret intentions on the part of those in government were at least conceivable.

This survey is a resounding slap in the face for the state and the media.

July 11, 2022 - Posted by | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering |

1 Comment »

  1. You only have to look at the chief SALESMEN, pushing these vaccines, Fauci, Gates, WHO, WEF, Trudeau, etc etc to realise they are doing some “Devil’s Work, on behalf of the Vaccine Companies(who have made Billions of Dollars) forcing this vaccine Garbage on as many humans as is possible(while Ivermectin has been banned(in Australia, anyway) which has kept many parts of the World Safe.
    Gates, Fauci Claus Schwab’s, etc, fate awaits them. I hope it is soon……..

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 11, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »