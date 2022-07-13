Ukraine wants $9 billion in monthly aid
Samizdat | July 13, 2022
Kiev has nearly doubled its request for monthly aid from its Western allies, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president.
“For the next months, we have to receive $9 billion per month instead of $5 billion,” the publication quotes Oleg Ustenko as saying, who added that “it will be next to impossible” for Ukraine to survive without the funds. The figure of $5 billion was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky last month, an amount still way above what Kiev’s supporters have provided so far.
The US has given Ukraine $3 billion in aid over the past two weeks to help Kiev pay public sector-employees.
The EU has also pledged to support the country financially, although the bloc has struggled to structure the aid. On Tuesday, the European Council approved a €1 billion loan to Ukraine, as part of a €9 billion long-term loan package proposed by the European Commission in May. However, media reports suggest that Germany has been blocking the wider aid package, with some EU members questioning whether the overall amount of €9 billion is too much. Concern has also been voiced that Kiev may default on its debt.
Since February, the EU has provided €2.2 billion in aid to Ukraine.
July 13, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Corruption | European Union, Ukraine, United States
Parasitic ZOG will get what Zionists expect.
LikeLike
Comment by rediscover911com | July 13, 2022 |
Is that what NATO and the others have committed? An insanely insatiable greedy calculating huckster. But a talented pianist…
Are they–that is, the citizens of these countries whose income is taxed to be given away by politicians? Who might very well be in on the theft. Like Hunter Biden and his “I’m a Zionist!” daddy?
LikeLike
Comment by michael | July 13, 2022 |