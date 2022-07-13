Hunter Biden involved in ‘sexual offences’ with Ukrainians

By Lucas Leiroz | July 13, 2022

More and more, Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is publicly involved in illegal schemes and moral scandals. Hunter is currently the subject of a federal investigation that points to several tax crimes, such as corruption, money laundering and lobbying abroad, but a possible sexual scandal now threatens even more the image of the Biden family.

According to allegations made by witnesses during the federal investigation Hunter was involved in at least three cases of prostitution in the US, having allegedly participated in the transporting of prostitutes from Boston to New York, where they worked for him. Transporting people between states for sex services is a crime in the US, according to the Mann Act, Title 18, Section 2421:

“Whoever knowingly transports any individual in interstate or foreign commerce, or in any Territory or Possession of the United States, with intent that such individual engages in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both”.

Sources cited by the Daily Mail claim that he would have spent more than 30,000 dollars with the services of such prostitutes in about five months – between November 2018 and March 2019. The evidence of such expenses would be in documents and texts that are now being analyzed by the US police.

What is most impressive in the reports currently published on the case is that Hunter Biden would be in contact with alleged sexual exploiters in Ukraine in order to obtain the “supply” of Ukrainian sex workers in the US. A US-based Ukrainian citizen named Ekaterina Moreva would be reportedly receiving thousands of dollars from Hunter to provide prostitutes who would serve him and his friends in New York. Moreva reportedly put Hunter in touch with a Kiev’s sex services agency under the pseudonym “UberGFE”, whose services with Ukrainian women are available in several US states.

For example, Anna Dekhtiar, from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, known as “the student” in the virtual prostitution networks, allegedly received hundreds of dollars from Hunter Biden between November 2018 and March 2019 due to activities that, according to her bank, were “without any clear and legitimate economic objective” – a bureaucratic justification common among people who try to hide the prostitution activity. The most curious thing, however, is that Dekhtiar subsequently donated much of her money to Moreva, showing that in fact there was a structured network of exploitation.

Although the case has not been ended, it is expected that Hunter will indeed be formally charged in court and convicted of a crime of sexual offence, considering that the evidence collected by the police seems strong and concrete. There are videos and photos on Hunter’s laptop and iPad where he is shown having sex with the hired prostitutes. There are even copies of his text messages with the prostitutes and with Moreva. All this leads to the expectation that in fact the US President’s son may soon have illegal sexual exploitation as one more item in his long list of crimes.

The scandals with Hunter Biden began over his controversial involvement with the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings. Police and journalistic investigations pointed to his participation in various corruption schemes that were the target of criticism around the world and even threatened the stability of diplomatic ties between Washington and Kiev. Lately, Russian intelligence collected data that pointed to Biden’s participation in funding illegal activities of American military biolaboratories in Ukraine – to this day the US government remains silent about the case.

In his personal life Hunter has always been considered an “extravagant” person, accumulating problems such as drug addiction, exaggerated consumerism, sexual depravity, among others. His ex-wife, Kathleen Biden, accuses him of periodically spending large amounts of money on prostitutes, alcohol and drugs, as well as frequenting strip clubs and giving “gifts” to prostitutes he has hired in the past.

Obviously, all this is terrible for the image of the family of the president of the greatest world power. To make matters worse, the more scrutiny of Hunter’s personal life progresses, the more controversial secrets are uncovered and further tarnish the family name. Now, with the accusations of sexual crimes, the situation is especially serious, even more considering that it is related to the international exploitation of women, as he hired Ukrainian prostitutes in the US.

The result of this in the US domestic political scenario is obvious: more social pressure on Biden, the increase of his unpopularity and the growth of the Republicans for the upcoming elections.

Lucas Leiroz is a researcher in Social Sciences at the Rural Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; geopolitical consultant.